General public comment resumed last month at Idaho Falls City Council meetings, under new guidelines.
The council voted to suspend general public comment in January, after a speaker made “defamatory and nasty” statements about Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryce Johnson that were “absolutely untrue,” according to Idaho Falls Chief of Staff Bud Cranor.
Cranor said the council wanted time to revise its public comment policy in order to “keep something like that from happening again.”
During a work session Feb. 7, council members said meeting chairmen should be prepared to interrupt public comments that could be construed as inappropriate for the forum. For example, City Attorney Randy Fife said chairmen can limit comments that are disruptive, vulgar or threatening, and Assistant City Attorney Michael Kirkham said comments about municipal employees may be barred “if the city is already going through a disciplinary process” with the employee in question.
Councilmember Jim Francis said comments about employees should be further limited to ensure that “no one working for the city (is) subject to harassment on the job.”
He reiterated that concern during a work session Feb. 22, proposing language that could be incorporated into the city’s public comment guidelines to encourage “civility and courtesy.”
“The city council has the right and the responsibility to maintain order and decorum (in a way that) promotes equal opportunity and is free from all forms of discrimination or harassment,” Francis said. “We’re just saying, ‘These are your expectations.’ (Public comment) time may be altered for those speakers whose comments are profane, disruptive, personally harassing or discriminatory in nature.”
But Fife said formalizing those explicit restrictions in a written document might put the city “at risk of having and losing a First Amendment case.”
“You can try to encourage people to be kind and measured and avoid things that are embarrassing or frustrating or troublesome, (but) when you start to prohibit language or prohibit expression … it will be unconstitutional,” he said. “That’s what will get you in trouble.”
Instead, he recommended crafting general public comment guidelines in a “very liberal” way, then letting chairmen “control the meeting” by implementing the policy in a "measured" way. For example, if a speaker starts making “more personal” comments about an employee, the chairman may suggest the issue be directed to the city’s human resources department, the legal department or the mayor’s office.
“There’s a difference between how you impose the policy and what the policy is,” Fife said.
Public comment
The council was not required to vote on the changes to its general public comment guidelines, which were implemented for the first time during a regular meeting Feb. 24.
“We are looking for decorum and excellent word choices,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said as she opened the floor for general public comment. “Keep your comments to 3 minutes or less, and (don’t) touch on anything that’s already part of a formal hearing scheduled for tonight or anything that’s part of a legal process that the city is involved in.”
Previously, the city also barred general public comment on any item listed on the evening's agenda, but the council decided to remove that limitation from its guidelines last month.
One resident, Gail Zirtzlaff, took advantage of the opportunity to speak during the general public comment portion of the Feb. 24 meeting, airing a grievance about new construction in her neighborhood south of Sunnyside Avenue and east of St. Clair Road.
Development in that area has been ongoing for 19 months, Zirtzlaff said, beginning with road and infrastructure installation followed by building construction.
In December, Zirtzlaff said six 35-foot-tall flood lights appeared on her street, illuminating her house in the evenings.
"I was outraged," she said. "I didn't even have to turn a light on indoors, that's how it was lit up."
She called the city about the lighting issue and was advised to contact the developer, who told her that he is allowed to utilize the flood lights until 10 p.m. daily.
Zirtzlaff said a call to the mayor’s office finally resulted in an agreement that it was unreasonable to expose residents to that amount of light in the evenings. But the resolution of the lighting issue did not eliminate the noise of the construction work that continued for 12 hours a day for two more months, even on the weekends.
“It’s too loud," Zirtzlaff said, referring specifically to the sound of a roofing crew's radio "blaring from five lots away — and I could hear not our language."
At that point, Casper announced that the 3-minute time limit for individual public comments had elapsed and asked whether Zirtzlaff was finished speaking.
"I couldn't get everything in — there's just so much," Zirtzlaff said. "It's just horrible to live with. … Thank you for listening."
"Thank you for sharing," Casper replied.