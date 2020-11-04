Bolstered by strong turnout amid a presidential election, the Republicans look set to add two seats to their super-majority in the Idaho House, including one in Pocatello.
Dustin Manwaring, a Republican who represented District 29 from 2016 to 2018 before losing to Democrat Chris Abernathy, ran against Abernathy again this year and beat him 10,181 votes to 8,753, according to unofficial results. District 29 has generally been reliably Democratic at the state level — its other two lawmakers are Democrats who ran unopposed — but it is more Republican in federal elections. President Donald Trump won it in 2016, and he won it again on Tuesday night, getting 10,045 votes to Democrat Joe Biden's 8,502.
Republicans also won one House seat in District 15, a politically mixed Boise district where Republican Cody Galloway beat Democratic incumbent Rep. Jake Ellis. These two flips will bring their House majority up to 58.
The state Senate will look the same in 2021, with seven Democrats and 28 Republicans. Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, who won by just six votes in 2018, this time held onto his seat by a more comfortable margin of 1,355 votes. Sen. David Nelson, R-Moscow, who represents Latah and Benewah counties, held off, albeit by just 185 votes, a challenge from Republican Dan Foreman, who like Manwaring had previously held the seat from 2016 to 2018 and was trying to win it back.
“One thing we learned is we’re a fast-growing state, and the people that choose to move to the state of Idaho, they’re conservative and they vote Republican,” state Republican Chairman Tom Luna said at a news conference in Boise Wednesday, according to the Idaho Press' Eye on Boise blog.
Republican candidates who faced Democratic challengers in eastern Idaho all won comfortably. In Idaho Falls' District 33 Republican Marco Erickson is headed to the statehouse, having beaten Democrat David Roth with 65% of the vote, while seatmate Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, got 60% of the vote against Democratic challenger Miranda Marquit. Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, who represents Bingham County's District 31, got 64% of the vote against Democrat Travis Oler. District 32 Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, got 75% of the vote against Democrat Bill Leake.
Turnout was very high for this election, with a majority of people who voted either voting early or by mail. As of Wednesday morning, the Secretary of State's office was reporting 81.5% of Idaho's electorate of 1.01 million voted in the November election, according to KPVI News. Jaclyn Kettler, an assistant political science professor at Boise State University, said the high turnout driven by having President Donald Trump on top of the ticket helped the party.
"Both districts 15 and 29 are competitive districts, and so in 2018, when there was a good Democratic turnout, that helped those Democrats win," Kettler said. "Now we see with that Republican surge in the presidential election, we saw those incumbents fall."
Ryan Davidson, one of two Republicans who won Ada County commissioner seats Tuesday night, flipping the partisan control of the body from Democratic to Republican, agreed.
"I think one of the biggest factors was President Trump," he told the Idaho Press. "Our president inspired a lot more people to go to the polls who otherwise never would have."
So, for that matter, did House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who told the Idaho Press Democrats were hampered by high Republican turnout in a presidential year and the COVID-19 pandemic that complicated door-to-door canvassing.
"The Republican apparatus is very good at caricaturing us and painting us as a lot of wild people who want to burn down everything,” she told the Idaho Press. "The in-person knocking has always been our most valuable tool in debunking a lot of the nonsense that’s thrown out there about Democrats."
With a much smaller third-party vote this vote, both Biden and Trump made gains in Ada County over 2016 both in percentage of the vote and number of votes. This year, Trump got a little more than 50% of the county's vote while Biden got 46%. In 2016, he got 48% and Democrat Hillary Clinton got 39%.
"It's a narrower margin than in 2016, but still, Trump being able to win the county, I think, definitely helped those down-ballot races," Kettler said.