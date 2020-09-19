While the Idaho Republican Party's immediate focus is the November election and winning back a few legislative seats the party lost in 2018, new chairman Tom Luna is looking to growing the party for the future.
Idaho may be one of the reddest states in the nation, but Luna said the Republican Party isn't growing as fast as the state's rapidly growing population. Luna said Republicans need to reach out to new people when they move to Idaho, introduce themselves to their new neighbors, invite them to get involved in the party and tell them that part of what drew them to Idaho is the state's conservative values.
"Our party needs to be far more welcoming and inviting. ... We should be the political welcome wagon," he said in an interview Friday.
Luna said his message when he was elected party chairman at the state convention in June, narrowly beating Bonneville County's Mark Fuller for the spot, was party unity. Paraphrasing President Ronald Reagan, Luna said someone who agrees with you 80% of the time is a friend, not an enemy.
"I don't expect Republicans to agree on things 100% ... (but) the biggest threat to a Republican is not our fellow Republican, it's the agenda of the Democrat left," Luna said.
Luna, who was superintendent of public instruction from 2006 to 2014, also ran for party chairman in 2019, narrowly losing that time to Raul Labrador, who didn't run again this year. Luna was in eastern Idaho Friday on party business, including candidate trainings and the Bonneville County Republicans' Lincoln Day Freedom Gala on Saturday. This part of the state, Luna said, is part of why he's here now — he and his wife attended what was then Ricks College in Rexburg, originally planning to finish at Brigham Young University in Provo and then move back to their native Oregon. But they fell in love with Idaho and decided to stay.
Luna said he expects President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, the Republican incumbent running for re-election against Democrat Paulette Jordan, to carry the state handily.
"Nobody should take Paulette Jordan lightly," Luna said. "Having said that, Jim Risch is going to win that race easily, and nobody is going to outwork Jim."
Instead, he said, the party's focus is on a handful of legislative seats, and he hopes those two races will help drive turnout and boost GOP chances down-ballot in the state's few competitive districts. Although the Legislature is still 80% Republican, the party has lost seats in recent years in District 5, which covers Latah and Benewah counties; Boise's District 15, where Republican Sen. Fred Martin was re-elected by just six votes in 2018 and where Democrats ousted Republican incumbents in both of the House seats that year; District 26, which covers Blaine, Gooding, Camas and Lincoln counties; and Pocatello's District 29.
"The message is a bit different from district to district, but the same Republican principles and values are what drive that message," Luna said.
District 15 is the last city of Boise district to be represented by even one Republican.
"We're working hard to stop that drift, and our battle line is District 15. ... We're convinced we can defend that Senate seat we currently have and win back those House seats we lost two years ago," he said.
In Pocatello, former Republican Rep. Dustin Manwaring, who was elected in the normally Democratic district in 2016 and was ousted by Democrat Chris Abernathy in 2018, is running to retake his old seat. In District 26, which has been represented entirely by Democrats since Republican Rep. Steve Miller lost in 2018, Luna said he hopes Trump being on the ballot will drive up turnout in the district's three Republican counties and help Republican legislative candidates, although he acknowledged the district's partisanship could make that difficult.
"Blaine County, there's a lot of Democrat support there," he said. "(Sen.) Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum) is a popular person. I know Michelle, and I like Michelle. Her influence there, it makes it difficult for the other counties ... to gain enough Republican votes to overcome the Democrat stronghold in Blaine County."
Ada County has been trending Democratic in recent years as the city of Boise has gotten more solidly blue. Luna said Republicans are trying to highlight this and organize around opposing Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and "what many of us would consider a very liberal and even socialist agenda." He pointed to states like Washington, where the Democratic Seattle area dominates state politics and the rural Republican parts of the state are in the minority politically, as a cautionary tale.
"A message we're taking statewide as a rallying point for the party is what's happening in Ada County," he said.