The Idaho House Republican leadership and several local lawmakers are holding a town-hall-style meeting in Idaho Falls on Oct. 16.
The town hall will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation offices, 520 Memorial Drive. Lawmakers will answer written questions and be available to talk to people one-on-one. People can send early questions to info@idahohouserepublicancaucus.com.
“We are committed to being true representatives of our constituents; it’s not just a title to us,” House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said in a statement. “This town hall will help us better understand how we can represent the needs of the people of Idaho Falls in the Statehouse.”
This is the fourth such town hall the GOP leadership has held during the interim before the 2020 session. They held ones previously in Rexburg, Twin Falls and Meridian.
“Idaho Falls is a vibrant city with expanding educational opportunities, but they’re facing some challenges too,” said Majority Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammet. “This town hall can help us help them address issues important to the Idaho Falls area.”
Expected to attend are Bedke; Blanksma; Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star; Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa; and Idaho Falls-area Reps. Barbara Ehardt, Wendy Horman, Gary Marshall and Bryan Zollinger.