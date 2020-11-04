Republican candidates for federal office swept Idaho Tuesday night, with both President Donald Trump and possibly President-elect Joe Biden improving noticeably both in numbers and percentages over their parties' 2016 vote share.
The Republican incumbent Trump got 64% of the statewide vote and 554,019 total votes, in what is shaping up to be an extremely high turnout election. Four years ago, he got 59% of the vote, but that was just 409,055 votes in a year when only 690,225 people voted for one of the listed presidential candidates in Idaho.
Democrat Joe Biden got 286,994 votes in Idaho for 33% of the vote. While the results are a resounding win for Trump by any measure in a state that was always projected to be one of his strongest, Biden similarly improved noticeably on Hillary Clinton, who got 189,765 votes in 2016 for just 27.5%.
"I think, in general, Idaho is a Republican state, and we saw that in the results," said Jaclyn Kettler, an assistant political science professor at Boise State University. "It's been a state where Trump's been pretty popular, and I think that helped down-ballot races by having a very healthy turnout. … I think it was just a good night for Republicans."
The big difference this time is that the third-party vote was far lower. It was more than 13% in 2016 with most of it going to Libertarian Gary Johnson or independent anti-Trump conservative Evan McMullin. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen came in third Tuesday night, but with just 1.9% of the vote, and independent Kanye West came in fourth with .42% of the vote.
Most of the heavily Republican counties of eastern Idaho followed a similar pattern, with Trump easily coming in first, Biden second, and Jorgensen and West a distant third and fourth, respectively, and with both Trump and Biden improving on the parties' 2016 top-of-the-ticket performance. In Bonneville County Trump got 70% of the vote, or 37,805 votes, while Biden got 26%, or 14,254 votes. In 2016 Trump got 26,699 votes in Bonneville County, or 60%, and Clinton got 8,930 votes for 20%.
In Fremont, Jefferson and Madison counties, where McMullin came in second in 2016, Trump clearly seemed to have made up most of his ground with voters who had their doubts about him four years ago. With much higher turnout than 2016 in all three, Trump got 83% of the vote in Fremont County on Tuesday night, 85% in Jefferson and 79% in Madison. In 2016 he got 72%, 74% and 57% of the vote, respectively, in these three counties.
Biden did win a majority in Teton County, getting 52% of the vote there, which was the only county in Idaho to flip from Trump in 2016 to Biden this time. He is the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry it since Barack Obama in 2008. Biden also carried Blaine and Latah counties. However, Ada County stayed in the Republican column, with Trump getting a little more than 50% of the vote and Biden getting 46%.
Simpson beats Swisher; Risch, Trump run close
Republicans easily won Idaho's two congressional seats and a U.S. Senate seat Tuesday night, with results that looked very similar to the presidential results. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who has represented eastern Idaho's Second Congressional District for about two decades, was re-elected with 64% of the vote against Democrat Aaron Swisher, and First District incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher, who represents northern and western Idaho, got 68% of the vote against Democrat Rudy Soto.
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, who was running for re-election, slightly underperformed Trump, but by not nearly enough to make a difference. He got 537,436 votes statewide, or almost 63%, according to unofficial results, while Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan got 33.3% of the vote, netting 1,170 fewer votes than Biden but getting a slightly higher percentage in her race.
Local results largely tracked the statewide ones, though with Simpson, who grew up in Blackfoot and now lives in Idaho Falls, overperforming in this part of the state. In Bonneville County, Risch got 69% of the vote and Simpson got 75%. In Bingham, where Trump got 76%, Risch got 74% and Simpson got 79%. In Fremont County, Risch got 157 votes fewer than Trump, bringing his total down to 80% of the vote, while Simpson overperformed the president by 21 votes. Simpson even squeaked out a win in Teton County, beating Swisher by 75 votes, even though both Biden and Jordan won narrow majorities there.
Both Jordan and Swisher tried, at times, to put some distance between themselves and the national Democratic platform. Jordan talked about her support for gun rights and how she grew up with guns; her first TV ad was called "Good Shot" and featured her firing a handgun. Swisher talked frequently about balancing the federal budget and, with his more restrictionist views on immigration and support for tariffs at times sounded more like Trump on these issues than Simpson himself, a longtime supporter of free trade and of immigration reforms that would let at least some undocumented immigrants stay here. In the end, though, it didn't matter for either of the Democrats.
"We're seeing less ticket-splitting among voters," Kettler said, both in Idaho and nationally. "Voters are increasingly voting more partisan, and tend to vote for the same party down the ballot."
Swisher told the Idaho Press on Tuesday night that he had been seeing “some rebellion” on the Republican side, with people saying “the far right has gone way off the edge and we’re not willing to go with them.” And he said he’s had Republicans tell him, “I voted for the whole (Democratic) ticket just to send a message to the loony tune crowd that we are not going with them when they go over the cliff.”
“We cannot keep going down the road that we are going down as a nation,” he said. “We have to pull people together.”
Swisher also said it was tough to campaign this year, between the COVID-19 pandemic and his wife having been diagnosed with breast cancer in February.
“I’m honored to be able to run as a Democrat here in Idaho," Swisher continued. "I know it’s an uphill battle.”
Simpson said Tuesday night that he was pleased with the results, although like the rest of the country he was still waiting to see the outcome of the presidential election.
"I'm very honored the people of the Second District decided to send me back," he said.