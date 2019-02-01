The 47th Region VII Republicans Lincoln Day Banquet is scheduled for Feb. 9, and Gov. Brad Little will be the keynote speaker.
It will be at the Shilo Inn Convention Center in Idaho Falls, starting with a social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner and the rest of the program at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available from the county Republican parties in the nine eastern Idaho counties in Region VII, or from Region VII Secretary Shellie Blanchard at 208-317-5331 or shellblan1@gmail.com. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
Other speakers will include U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson. State Controller Brandon Woolf will be the master of ceremonies, and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will give a tribute to Abraham Lincoln.
“This will be a chance to hear many of our federal and state Republican office holders”, Region VII Chairwoman Ann Rydalch said in a statement. “It is not often that we get to hear from so many speakers, and be able to continue honoring President Abraham Lincoln, the founder of the Republican Party.”
Chicken cordon bleu and bacon wrapped sirloin steak are the dinner entrees. The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers will play during the social hour. The public is welcome and tickets will be available at the door.
Region VII covers Butte, Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.