BOISE — On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a Fox News graphic titled “Biden’s Climate Requirements." The graphic said Biden’s climate plan would “cut 90% of red meat from diet,” allow Americans a maximum of “4 lbs per year” and “one burger per month.”
“Not gonna happen in Texas!” Abbott tweeted.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little soon retweeted Abbott’s post adding, “Idahoans also have beef with this agenda and for dinner!”
A handful of other conservatives also posted the graphic to social media.
“I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO from me,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.
The only problem? None of the graphic’s information was true. Twitter followers quickly pointed out its inaccuracy to Little, but his tweet remains up.
The graphic first aired Friday when Fox News host John Roberts warned its viewers to “say goodbye to your burgers if you want to sign up to the Biden climate agenda."
Fox News admitted the information was inaccurate on Monday.
"On Friday, we told you about a study from the University of Michigan to give some perspective on President Biden's ambitious climate change goals," Roberts said on air. "That research, from 2020, found that cutting back how much red meat people eat would have a drastic impact on harmful greenhouse gas emissions. A graphic and a script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden's plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case."
The information was originally taken from an article by British tabloid the Daily Mail that arbitrarily linked Biden’s policy with the University of Michigan study. The study found a correlation between reduced red meat consumption and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. It considered a variety of hypothetical scenarios, including one in which it examined what would happen if Americans ate 90% less red meat. It found that doing so would cut diet-related emissions by 51%.
However, neither Biden nor his climate plan ever mentioned the study. The study was published in 2020, prior to Biden’s election.
As of Tuesday, hundreds of people had responded to Little's tweet, pointing out that it is a lie. But the governor has not issued any correction of his tweet. The tweet and Little's ignoring of requests to correct it seem at odds with the governor’s previous criticisms of “some members of the Idaho Legislature” for “seeking political gain by perpetuating misinformation.”
“The graphic tweeted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and retweeted by Gov. Little is meant to remind Idahoans that he does not support public policy efforts to cut Americans’ meat consumption as a means of curbing climate change,” said Marissa Morrison Hyer, Little’s press secretary in an email to the Post Register on Tuesday.