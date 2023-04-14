Gov. Brad Little highlighted education and the Idaho Launch program in a Friday press conference in Idaho Falls promoting 100 days of achievement in the Idaho Legislature this year.
Idaho is investing in its teachers and creating new opportunities for its graduating high school seniors, Little said.
Education
“This year education investments continue to be at the top of the list,” Little said.
Little's eastern Idaho activities got underway Friday morning at Ucon Elementary School where he signed the dinosaur bill designating the Oryctodromeus as the state dinosaur. Fourth-graders from the school had led the lobbying effort to recognize a state dinosaur.
While there, he spoke with teachers who expressed their appreciation for this year’s $6,359 increase in all teacher’s pay, a $145 million initiative statewide. The increase boosted a starting teacher’s salary to $47,477.
“I hope some of those kids at that event start thinking about becoming teachers into the future,” Little said. “… (For) starting teacher pay, when I started (as governor) four and a quarter years ago, we were in the bottom 10. With the proposal this year … we’ll be close to the top 10. We have to have competitive starting teacher pay or our best and brightest won’t stay here.”
The Legislature also set aside $100 million to close the pay gap schools experience for certified staff such as IT directors, paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers and bus drivers. It added $27.9 million for competitive health insurance benefits for teachers in addition to about $100 million it invested last year.
Additionally, the Legislature provided $48.8 million in discretionary funding to schools.
In total, Idaho increased the public education budget 16.4% this year.
Idaho Launch
“Probably my heaviest lift … was the Launch initiative,” Little said, which "was historic in every stretch of the imagination.”
Starting next year, graduating high school seniors will be eligible for $8,000 grants over two years to use at any community college, career technical program or workforce training provider.
“We know that the internal rate of return for the taxpayers for a career technical job is, for the dollars spent, you’re going to get more return as far as economic activity and higher incomes,” Little said. “Probably most important to me, it’ll be an avenue where Idaho kids will stay in Idaho.”
The $80 million initiative is expected to help the state work toward its goal of having 60% of its kids go on to post-secondary education. It also will help develop Idaho’s workforce so that students can qualify for in-demand careers.
Property tax relief
The state government also delivered on its promise to provide property tax relief by appropriating $117 million in ongoing funding and $20 million in one-time relief.
“With rebates and tax reductions, we have the highest per person tax relief of any state in the nation,” Little said.
Infrastructure
The state passed bonding authority to use online sales tax money for major roads projects such as Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Idaho Falls and U.S. Highway 20 from Idaho Falls to the Montana state line.
Last year, Idaho addressed a third of the backlog on local bridges in the state. This year, the Legislature provided funding for the next third.
Additionally, the Legislature has allocated about $400 million for water projects over the last two years for aquifer recharge, surface water storage and working on the backlog of maintenance on the water delivery system, Little said.
Public Safety
The governor recommended a 10% salary increase for state law enforcement officials, and the Legislature provided a 6% adjustment plus $1.20 an hour.
“As Idaho continues to be the fastest growing state … public safety is a huge part of that,” Little said.
The Legislature also allocated increased money to fight fentanyl. Over the last two years, the state has expanded lab capacity. The Legislature also funded behavioral health initiatives for substance abuse, crisis centers and recovery centers.
“You can’t arrest your way, you can’t incarcerate your way out of these substance abuse problems, you’ve got to have other programs,” Little said.
Overall, Little is proud of the work the Legislature accomplished this session.
“Add all that up and put a ribbon on it, and as I say, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the international economy and in the national economy," Little said. “All I know is that with what I and my legislative partners have done, we’re going to be in better shape in Idaho than any of those other states.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Even stone cold bigots periodically do the right thing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.