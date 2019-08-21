Gov. Brad Little has hired two full-time field directors to enhance communication and outreach efforts between the Office of the Governor and Idahoans.
Jake Garringer will serve as field director in northern Idaho. Emma Johnson will serve as field director in eastern Idaho, a governor's office news release said.
“I created these positions to make my office more accessible at all times across the state,” Little said in the release. “Jake and Emma will attend regional meetings, assist constituents, and keep the pulse on local issues.”
Garringer is a former program coordinator for CDA 2030 Inc., an independent group working to facilitate a better future for the city of Coeur d'Alene. He received his undergraduate degree from Lewis University and a Master of Science from University College London.
Johnson is a former government affairs intern at Boise-based Veritas Advisors LLP, a lobbying group. She received her undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University-Idaho.
“By meeting people where they live, we can form better working relationships to tackle Idaho’s issues,” Little said in the release. “A regional presence in the northern and eastern parts of the state ensures our children and grandchildren have the best opportunities to stay in Idaho.”