Members of the public feed bear cubs at Yellowstone Bear World. Jay Pratte, director of animal care, conservation and education at Utica Zoo, estimated the bears were 8 months old when the photo was taken.

 JOHNATHAN HOGAN

Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1084 into law Tuesday, reducing the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's oversight of animal parks with a Class C exhibitor's license. 

The new law means regulatory duties will now fall to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which grants and regulates exhibitor's license. 


