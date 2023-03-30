Members of the public feed bear cubs at Yellowstone Bear World. Jay Pratte, director of animal care, conservation and education at Utica Zoo, estimated the bears were 8 months old when the photo was taken.
Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1084 into law Tuesday, reducing the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's oversight of animal parks with a Class C exhibitor's license.
The new law means regulatory duties will now fall to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which grants and regulates exhibitor's license.
Fish and Game still will have the authority to regulate and inspect deer species, an amendment introduced to help the department keep track of chronic wasting disease, which is fatal to deer, elk and moose and was first detected in Idaho in 2021.
Supporters of the bill cited the redundancy and cost of having two government organizations perform the same regulatory duties.
Critics, which included animal rights groups and most of the Legislature's Democrats, expressed concerns USDA would not provide the same quality of oversight.
The bill, which was written by Yellowstone Bear World itself, was introduced after Fish and Game filed a report finding Yellowstone Bear World committed multiple violations of state laws, including not keeping proper records of animal deaths and transfers and allowing customers to improperly feed bears.
Tricia Hosch-Hebdon, assistant chief of wildlife for Fish and Game, testified to the Idaho House Resources and Conservation Committee that the department had worked with Bear World’s staff to correct the violations. She also said Fish and Game would be able to keep track of Bear World's animals by sharing records with USDA.
An investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a federal agency, also found Bear World put its employees at risk by having them work in bear enclosures without a barrier between them and the animals, and by giving them bear spray without proper training.
The OSHA investigation was the result of a complaint filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which said it had a volunteer work undercover at Bear World. Bear World was fined $6,250 by OSHA.
In 2021 former employees told the Post Register they were given batons to defend themselves with while working in bear enclosures, and described incidents in which employees sprayed themselves or coworkers while trying to use bear spray.
The new law is not the first time Idaho lawmakers and animal rights groups have clashed. in 2014 the Idaho Legislature passed an "ag-gag" law criminalizing undercover investigations by animal rights group after Mercy for Animals published recordings of employees at a dairy farm beating cattle. The law was overturned after a federal judge ruled it violated the First Amendment.
