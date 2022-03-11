Gregory Graf filed a motion Thursday to include new counterclaims in the lawsuit filed against him by state Rep. Chad Christensen.
The counterclaims come a year after Christensen, R-Iona, sued Graf, accusing him of defamation and of violating the Idaho Consumer Protection Act. Christensen alleged in his lawsuit that Graf defamed him in a phone conversation with Christensen's boss in an attempt to get him fired.
Graf is a political strategist and activist who advocates for moderate conservative policies and candidates in Idaho, a role that has put him at odds with Christensen, who skews further right.
Graf's motion asks the judge to adjust his answer to the lawsuit to include counterclaims of defamation, fraud, civil conspiracy, intentional interference with contract and tortious interference with economic expectancy.
The counterclaim requests a judgment against each of the people it names without listing a desired amount.
Graf is alleging Christensen worked with others to coax him into revealing opposition research he had collected on Christensen and that Christensen falsely accused him of attempting to get Christensen fired from his job at State Farm insurance.
The lawsuit, filed in February 2021, centers around a phone conversation between Graf and Christensen's boss, EmmaLee Robinson, in October 2020 that Robinson recorded. According to Christensen's lawsuit, Graf told Robinson, “I say this with evidence. Chad is a sexual predator.” He also reportedly accused Christensen of violating campaign finance laws and being involved in criminal activity. In the lawsuit, Christensen denied these allegations were true.
The counterclaims Graf motioned to file accuse Robinson of colluding with Christensen. He alleges Robinson intended to use the recording to make it look like he was trying to convince her to fire Christensen.
"In carrying out the conspiracy, Robinson willfully, deliberately, and with malicious intent, engaged Graf in conversation on false pretenses for the purpose of obtaining information from Graf which could then be used to falsely accuse Graf of seeking termination of Christensen's employment," the counterclaim states.
The counterclaim also names Dustin Hurst, vice president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, and Greg Pruett, the founder of Idaho Second Amendment Alliance who published an article about the conversation days after it occurred. Hurst and Pruett are accused of making several online posts about the phone call. Graf alleges they made false statements when they said he was attempting to get Christensen fired.
Graf denied that he talked to Robinson with the intent of convincing her to fire Christensen, saying she was the one who contacted him.
Graf also accused Robinson of fraud, alleging she lied when she said she was concerned about Christensen working for her and that she was conspiring with Christensen from the start.
Robinson previously told the Post Register she recorded the conversation because she wanted a record in case she decided to fire Christensen. She said she wanted the recording, “in case I got into a situation that was hearsay, so that I had documentation.”
Graf's final counterclaims relate his employment. The motion states he left his job in part due to the controversy with Christensen. According to Graf's Linkedin page, he was director of search engine optimization for Melaleuca Wellness Company until February.
"(Christensen) and Third-Party Defendants' conduct created strain in the employment relationship, which lead to the separation and termination of that relationship," the counterclaim states.
A hearing on the motion is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 28 in Bonneville County Court.