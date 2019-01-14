BOISE — Idaho’s state Division of Veterans Services is having so many problems hiring and keeping nurses and other medical staff that beds for veterans are going empty despite waiting lists, Marv Hagedorn told lawmakers Monday.
Hagedorn, a former state senator and representative, was appointed director of the division by then-Gov. Butch Otter in June.
“Right now we have empty beds with a waiting list, because I don’t have enough medical staff,” Hagedorn told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, as he presented the agency’s budget request. “It’s crazy right now to get nurses.”
“We’ve got to be paying them more if we want to keep our beds available for veterans,” Hagedorn said.
Gov. Brad Little hasn’t yet announced whether he’ll keep Hagedorn on as the head of the division; it’s one of just a few administration posts for which the new governor hasn’t announced his decision. Asked if his presentation of the agency’s budget meant he’s staying on, Hagedorn said, “You’ve got to talk to the governor’s office. … It’s not my job to tell you. It’s the governor’s office. I’m doing my job.”
Marissa Morrison, Little’s press secretary, said in an email Monday, “The governor will be making an announcement regarding Veterans Services in the next couple of days.”
Hagedorn aroused controversy in the fall when he sent a tweet during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings in the Senate, saying, “Two ladies have come forward describing how Kavanaugh actually intentionally flashed them with his genitalia uncovered while trying to urinate on them! Regardless that he was a newborn these 2 nurses have been scared & need an FBI investigation!”
Hagedorn was required to attend two trainings through the state Human Resources Division as a result. He also sent out a follow-up tweet, saying, “What was meant as a bad joke was insensitive to many. I apologize. It was meant to make us ask ourselves, ‘When is it too late to speak up?’ Sexual trauma is serious and real, what we are witnessing is sending the message that it’s OK not to speak up! It’s not!”
The Idaho Division of Veterans Services is mostly federally funded; just 2.5 percent of its total budget comes from state funds. Hagedorn said in the future, “We may need to eventually increase our general funds,” between the impact of a decade of war, and the increasing acuity of conditions that Idaho veterans home residents have, meaning they’re “costing us more to take care of.”
There have been significant staffing challenges at the division, Hagedorn said; the division’s turnover rate in 2018 was 29.9 percent, compared to the statewide average of 15.1 percent. Of particular concern is nursing staff, he said. “Unfortunately this is impacting our ability to admit veterans into the nursing homes.”
Last week, he said, the census of Idaho’s three veterans homes was at about 89 percent of capacity. “So we’re doing OK, but we’re not doing enough where we have empty beds, and veterans and their families waiting to get into those beds,” he said.
For next year, Little’s budget proposal for the division reflects a 128.9 percent increase in total funds, largely due to the inclusion of more than $42 million in federal funds for a fourth state veterans home in Post Falls. The budget also includes proposals for $871,100 to increase staff salaries to address turnover; and $551,900 for additional staff positions, including temporary nursing positions to be added at all three existing veterans homes. Neither of those line items taps any state general tax funds.
In state general funds, the budget recommendation shows a 7.9 percent increase, nearly all due to technology services modernization and state employee merit-based salary increases of 3 percent.
Hagedorn, a Navy veteran, told lawmakers, “We have an amazing group of people in this organization, and one of the things that we’ve found, if we can get a nurse in the door or a CNA in the door, they love the mission more than their salary. But we can’t get ‘em in the door because the salary levels are so low. Every single person we have in this organization loves the mission. That’s the one common strain that keeps people together. It was so heart-warming for me to join this group of people, because they all love what they’re doing for the veterans.”