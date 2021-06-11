About half of Idaho Falls renters and a quarter of homeowners are 'cost-burdened,' according to a city-commissioned report on barriers to fair housing released Thursday night.
The report defined 'cost-burdened' as when a household spends more than 30% of their monthly income on housing payments, including rent and mortgages.
Hispanics accounted for 44.1% of households with housing issues, including cost burdens, overcrowding, inadequate kitchens and inadequate plumbing, the report found. Overall, the report said 28.1% of Idaho Falls households have housing problems.
Thirteen percent of Idaho's population is Hispanic, according to the latest data from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. Bonneville County, home to Idaho Falls, is 13% Hispanic and has almost 16,000 Hispanic residents, data from the non-partisan state agency shows.
The findings of the housing report, prepared by Western Economic Services, will shape the city of Idaho Falls' use of federal grant money to tackle housing issues. The firm is based out of Portland, Oregon, and has reportedly prepared housing analyses in Oakland County, Michigan; Mesa, Arizona; and the Starkville Housing Authority in Mississippi. Megan Brace, senior project manager for the firm, told the Idaho Falls City Council at a Thursday meeting that the firm had been operating for nearly 40 years.
About 45.7% of Idaho Falls renters are cost-burdened, while 22.3% of homeowners with mortgages are cost-burdened. Nearly 23% of renters spent more than half of their income on rent.
Racial and ethnic minorities had disproportionately high rates of housing problems. But, due to Idaho Falls' small population of some groups, including people of American Indian, Asian or Pacific Islander descent, the survey did not include enough data to make conclusions about their situations.
The report outlined goals for the city to address over five years using grant funds from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, including addressing housing affordability, segregation (for which data was limited), equity, jobs and homelessness. The funds are part of the Community Development Block Grant, which averages approximately $430,000 a year, according to a city council meeting agenda.
The draft report, which the Post Register obtained from the city of Idaho Falls, is available online at bit.ly/IFHousingReport. The report used data from several federal databases, including Census data as recently as 2019. Complete data from the 2020 Census has not been yet been released.
A survey the city of Idaho Falls released earlier this month said: "Owning a home in Idaho Falls is a dream many residents see as increasingly elusive."