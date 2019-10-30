The incumbent in this year's one competitive Idaho Falls City Council race is going into the last days of the election with a fundraising advantage.
Tom Hally, who is the Council president now and is seeking another term, raised $7,125 from Oct. 1 to Oct. 20, according to the seven-day pre-general election campaign finance report on file with the city clerk's office.
Hally's biggest donations all came in early October — he got $1,000 each from Morgan Construction, a local developer that has built numerous buildings around town and is behind the Jackson Hole Junction project; Lynn Morgan; Stacy Crnkovich; Idaho Falls Cars and Trucks; and Rainey Creek Enterprises. The rest came in smaller donations, mostly of $100 but including one $500, one $400 and one $250 donation.
Stephanie Lucas, who is running against Hally for the seat, raised $1,250 during the filing period, most of it in a $1,000 contribution from Degrande Resources. Degrande Resources shares an address with Degrande Holding Company as well as with BECO Construction, which is run by former Bonneville County Republican Central Committee Chairman Doyle Beck; according to the Secretary of State's office Mark Fuller, a Lucas supporter and the current county GOP chairman, is the holding company's registered agent.
Hally reported spending $2,675 on billboards and $725.04 on signs. Lucas reported $337.45 in spending on advertising. Hally closed the filing period with $8,120.96 in his campaign account and $4,195.07 in debt, while Lucas had $937.55 on hand and no debt.
John Radford and Michelle Ziel-Dingman are running for re-election to the Council unopposed. Radford reported no fundraising or spending during the filing period and has $584.52 in his campaign account, while Ziel-Dingman raised $150 and has $337.45 in hers.