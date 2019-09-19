A Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate says she will tandem BASE jump off the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls if she raises $15,000 or more between Sept. 18 and Sept. 30.
In a news release, Nancy Harris' campaign says she is running a small donor-funded campaign and has pledged not to take money from the fossil fuel industry. Her news release dings U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, the Republican incumbent who is running for re-election, for being one of the wealthiest members of the Senate — his net worth was $54.7 million in 2015 according to the Center for Responsive Politics, much of it coming from his real estate and agriculture investments — and says he has taken almost $250,000 from the fossil fuel industry during his career.
“I don’t have rich friends," Harris said. "I’m an entrepreneur. I come from a working class background. The amount of money in politics is absurd."
Harris, a businesswoman from Boise, and Shelley farmer Travis Oler have both filed to run for the Democratic nomination for the seat currently held by Risch.
The Perrine Bridge over the Snake River Canyon sits 486 feet over the river. It is the highest structure in the U.S. off of which one can legally BASE jump without a permit and has made Twin Falls something of an attraction for BASE jumping enthusiasts from around the country and even the world.
Harris' news release calls her "an outspoken advocate for the working people of Idaho" and says, if elected, she will "work hard for immigration fairness, action on climate changes, affordable health care and student debt relief."