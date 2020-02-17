BOISE — A bill to legalize hemp and to task the state Department of Agriculture with coming up with a state hemp cultivation plan that could then be approved by the federal government was introduced into the Idaho Senate on Monday.
The State Affairs Committee voted unanimously to print the bill, clearing the way for a full hearing later. Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, and Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, are sponsoring it.
Hemp has been legal federally since the passage of the December 2018 Farm Bill, and most states have passed laws allowing for hemp cultivation. Idaho is one of the few that hasn't. A bill to legalize hemp in Idaho passed the House in 2019 but died after the Senate amended it extensively, worried it could make Idaho's marijuana laws harder to enforce.
The bill contains an "emergency clause," meaning it could take effect immediately if it passes. It would direct the state Department of Agriculture to submit a plan for federal approval no later than June 15, 2020. Its estimated fiscal impact would be $100,000 for the state to come up with the plan, plus another $50,000 for additional contracting needs to comply with federal requirements and other startup expenses. There would also be a cost for testing samples to comply with the regulations on THC levels, although this would be offset by too-be-determined fees paid by the industry.
The bill also would clarify the rules for out-of-state hemp growers to transport hemp through the state. Gov. Brad Little issued an executive order legalizing the transport through the state in fall 2019, after a couple of high-profile cases in Ada County where truckers passing through Idaho with loads of hemp were charged with felony marijuana possession. Little said at the time his order was a temporary measure until the Legislature could act.
Lee said the executive order is vague, and companies aren't sure how to comply with it. Her bill would set up a procedure for testing hemp shipments in case of a traffic stop to make sure it's hemp and not marijuana.
"Transporters are driving around the state of Idaho because there are some ambiguities in the language," she said.