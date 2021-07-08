Eastern Idaho is primed for fast winds and low humidity, which experts say helps fires thrive.
Wind from 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts rising as fast as 35 miles per hour, combined with humidity as low as 9%, "may create hazardous fire weather conditions" across eastern and central Idaho, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency placed the regions under a Red Flag Warning for "critical fire weather conditions" from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
"The fuel, the things that are able to burn out there, a lot of those are ready to burn based on conditions we get from what we observe and what we're told from different fire agencies," said John Keyes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pocatello.
"In these conditions, you're going to get either a fire that starts under these conditions that may rapidly spread, may develop pretty quickly. Or if you've got an ongoing fire, it may help that fire to spread quickly," he said.
The heat wave that Idaho Falls has been under for a few weeks will stick around, the National Weather Service predicts, with a high of 92 on Friday, 92 on Saturday and 95 on Sunday.
"The heat continuing to build — that's definitely adding to the dry conditions across our area," Keyes said, adding that warmer nights also play a role.
Local officials also have braced for the heightened risk.
Commissioners for Bonneville County, which includes Idaho Falls, on Tuesday banned open fires of any kind across the county, including on unincorporated private properties. Excepted from the ban are campfires at approved pits and smoking inside enclosed vehicles, buildings or developed recreation sites. The ban doesn't apply to state or federal public lands. Agricultural burn permits are not being issued.
"Use safe practices with all fires and possible sources of ignition for wildfires," the three county commissioners wrote in a news release. "This includes not using fireworks, or exploding targets where prohibited, not parking hot vehicles in tall grass, and ensuring all campfires are completely extinguished before leaving them."
In central Idaho, crews are fighting the Dixie fire, which had grown to more than 7,000 acres by Tuesday morning.
In late June, a week before the Fourth of July, the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center and Central Idaho Dispatch Zone raised both their areas from "High" to "Very High" risk. The move came as fire personnel expected that conditions could lead to fires starting easily, spreading quickly and burning intensely, the Post Register previously reported. Almost two-thirds of fires in Idaho Falls last weekend were caused by fireworks, according to the Idaho Falls Fire Department.