After months of campaigning, the election is finally over.
While, as of this writing, it seemed likely Democrat Joe Biden has beaten an incumbent president for the first time since 1992 to become the next president of the United States, Republicans nationwide did better down-ballot than polling indicated. And President Donald Trump helped drive turnout for Idaho Republicans, who picked up two state House seats, partially erasing the gains Democrats made in 2018.
"Both districts 15 and 29 are competitive districts, and so in 2018, when there was a good Democratic turnout, that helped those Democrats win," said Jaclyn Kettler, an assistant political science professor at Boise State University. "Now we see with that Republican surge in the presidential election, we saw those incumbents fall."
Turnout set a record for the 21st century at least, with Biden improving almost 100,000 votes on Hillary Clinton's 2016 showing in the state and Trump adding almost 150,000 votes from his 2016 win.
"I think that that is a good thing, because what it says is, despite the turmoil we're seeing at the national level, we're seeing Idahoans wake up to take a stand on the way they believe it ought to be," said Senate Majority Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley.
What did we learn on Tuesday?
Trump is popular in Idaho
Results are not official yet, but Trump's 64% of the vote in Idaho will likely be his fifth-best margin out of any state, behind only Wyoming, West Virginia, Oklahoma and North Dakota. Idaho is also shaping up to be the strongest state for rapper and independent presidential candidate Kanye West, who got .42% of the state's vote, slightly beating his performance in Utah according to current projections and coming in fourth statewide, behind Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.
And Trump helped other Republicans
The vote for president and down-ballot offices didn't exactly align everywhere. In Bingham County Democratic House candidate Travis Oler got 36% of the vote, still losing heavily to Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, but also doing vastly better than Biden's 20%. But in Pocatello, where Republican Dustin Manwaring unseated Rep. Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello, the vote shares mirrored the presidential vote pretty closely.
"Well I mean, honestly it wasn't that surprising," House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said of her party's legislative losses. "Presidential years are always much harder for us. ... That just brings out a lot more kind of straight-party voting Republicans out in a bigger wave of turnout who might not be following local issues particularly."
The way Democrats counter this, Rubel said, is by knocking on doors, talking to voters and explaining that "we're really just reasonable people trying to have decent public schools and protect public lands and repair our infrastructure and protect health care." This year, she said, the COVID-19 pandemic made that difficult.
"The Republican Party apparatus is very good at sending out mailers that are dark and scary and have storm clouds behind our candidates' pictures and call us all socialists and Antifa and people trying to end the police and open the borders and all these things that are wildly inaccurate," Rubel said.
Mixed signals from Teton and Ada
Democratic presidential candidates typically carry Blaine and Latah counties and Republicans carry the rest. While most Idaho counties stayed solidly Republican, there was some good news for Democrats in Teton County. Ada County sent mixed signals, with a surge in Democratic votes matched by an even bigger red wave that led to some losses.
While Teton County has historically voted Republican for president, President Barack Obama carried it in 2008, and it has been getting bluer in state and local elections since then. This year, Biden got 52% of the vote there, making it the only county in Idaho that voted for Trump in 2016 and Biden this year. Teton County voters also favored Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate and a contested state House seat and elected two Democratic county commissioners, although they did pick Republicans for sheriff and prosecuting attorney and give a 75-vote plurality to Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson.
Ada County, which hasn't voted for a Democrat for president since Franklin Roosevelt, historically was one of the state's Republican bastions but has become competitive as the city of Boise grows and becomes more Democratic. And Biden did make the race closer than it has been in the past, getting 120,539 votes in Ada County compared to Clinton's 75,677 in 2016. But it wasn't enough to counter Trump's 130,699 votes, an improvement of almost 37,000 over 2016. In the end, Trump got about 50% of Ada County's vote, 4% more than Biden.
"It's a narrower margin than in 2016, but still Trump being able to win the county I think definitely helped those down-ballot races," Kettler said.
The spike in Republican turnout flipped the Ada County Commission, where the Democrats had won the majority in 2018, back to Republican. While most Ada County legislative districts are pretty safe — Democratic in Boise, Republican outside of it — Democrats had hoped to build on their recent gains in District 15. Instead, GOP Sen. Fred Martin, who won by just six votes in 2018, was re-elected by 1,355 votes, and the GOP flipped one of the district's Democratic House seats.
Anthon said the Idaho Republican Party "functioned much more effectively" in this election and pointed to the results in Ada County as proof. Both the state and local parties, he said, had to get more organized to win.
"When Republicans in the state of Idaho are working together, we do much better," he said.
Kettler said that while parts of Ada County are trending blue, it's still a good place to be a Republican in a presidential year at least.
"You've got those really heavily Republican areas that, when they turn out in large margins, it's going to matter," she said.
Turnout was historically high
There were 867,222 votes cast for president. While total turnout is still being calculated, it will likely end up being between 868,000 and 875,000, said Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck. At a minimum, this is 82.6% of the electorate, the highest this century and the highest since the 77% turnout of 2008. Of those voters, about 500,000 voted early or by mail, also setting a record.
Anthon said that, despite fears sometimes expressed by his fellow conservatives that people moving to Idaho from California and other liberal states could make Idaho more Democratic, the data shows most people moving here identify as Republicans.
"I think this election demonstrated that," he said.
Kettler said it was nice to see such high turnout despite all the challenges this election posed, saying it spoke to the efforts of the state and of county governments to inform voters.
"No matter what the partisan outcomes are, there's kind of a win for the state in that way in seeing so many people turn out to vote," she said.