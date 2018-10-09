REXBURG — The two Senate candidates running in District 34 discussed a wide range of issues Monday night, differing on much of the big picture but also finding common ground.
Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, who has represented the area since he was appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2001 and is currently the Senate's president pro tempore, is facing a challenge from Democrat Robert Nielsen, a Sugar City resident who is seeking office for the first time.
The district includes Madison County plus a piece of northern Bonneville County. Out of 22,408 registered voters in District 34, 15,825, or 71 percent of them, are Republicans, compared to just 667 Democrats, or about 3 percent of the electorate, according to the Idaho secretary of state's office.
The Senate race is the only contested legislative race — Doug Ricks and Britt Raybould, Republican primary victors for the two House seats, are running unopposed in the general election. According to the state's records, this is Hill's first time facing a Democrat on the general election ballot, although he beat a Republican primary opponent in 2014 and a write-in general election opponent in 2006.
"Honesty," Nielsen said, when asked how he hopes to win. "That's it. I know I'm a Democrat in a heavily red area. I'm upfront about that. I'm honest with my beliefs on that."
The debate at the Madison County Senior Center was hosted by the League of Women Voters. Post Register commentary page editor Bryan Clark moderated, asking a mix of questions of his own and ones from the audience.
One issue where Hill and Nielsen differ is Proposition 2, a ballot initiative to extend Medicaid coverage to the estimated 51,000 to 62,000 people in the "Medicaid gap" who don't qualify for Medicaid under current rules but also don't make enough to get subsidized insurance on the state exchange.
Nielsen was in a rollover car accident in 2012, suffering serious spinal injuries. He had been working in Louisiana as a set lighting technician at the time, but after the accident he was forced to move back home to Idaho. Nielsen hated being stuck in bed and unable to work, but he qualified for Medicaid, and he credits the care he received with helping him get back on his feet.
"Sometimes things happen to individuals that are beyond their control and they get put down," Nielsen said.
Nielsen said expanding Medicaid would save money by reducing state and county spending on indigent health care and encouraging people to get treatment rather than showing up in emergency rooms when their conditions get severe. And, he said, it would help people who have fallen on hard times become productive again and stay out of debt.
"Families need help," he said. "Families need to be able to get that help."
Hill said he thinks the state should do something to help the "gap" group, but he favors relying more on the private sector, such as by moving the sickest people whose health care costs the most into high-risk pools. He said he backed the "dual waiver" plan Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter put forth during this year's session, which would have moved a few thousand of the sickest people on the exchange into Medicaid and use the savings to pay for exchange coverage for about half the people in the "gap."
"I can't support Medicaid expansion as called for by Proposition," Hill said.
They also differed on the influence of corporate and special interest money in politics.
"When you donate so much money to a campaign, sometimes you expect something back," Nielsen said. "And that scares me."
Hill defended Idaho's campaign finance laws, saying the contribution limits are low enough to avoid corruption.
"Everyone likes to badmouth special interest groups, but I'll bet you half of you in here belong to a special interest group," he said.
Hill pointed to a group of nursing students in the crowd, telling them that, later in their careers, they will probably join a nursing organization.
"You just (became) one of those evil special interests," he said.
Hill and Nielsen also agreed on a fair amount. Both are against Proposition 1, the ballot measure to legalize instant horse racing machines.
"They imitate and simulate (slot machines) and it's against our Constitution," Hill said. "I can't support something that's against our Constitution."
Both agreed the state needs to do more to make drug and alcohol treatment more accessible; Nielsen also favors legalizing medical marijuana, seeing it as a safer alternative to opioid painkillers. Both believe the state needs to pay more attention to fixing its roads and other infrastructure. Both agreed the state should work to reduce the number of people in prison, rather than committing to building a new one; Hill suggested getting rid of mandatory minimums, and Nielsen said improving education and rehabilitation programs could help.
"We have a lot to work with," Nielsen said. "I don't think building more prisons is the answer."
Nielsen said he favors additional tax cuts but thinks they need to be targeted more toward lower incomes. He said he opposes additional corporate tax cuts and thinks the state needs to evaluate its current system of tax exemptions. He also said he favors repealing the sales tax on groceries.
"I think we really need to evaluate where a lot of our tax credits (go)," Nielsen said.
Hill defended the income tax cut the Legislature passed this year, saying Idaho's income tax rates were high compared to neighboring states and the cut has made it more competitive. And he said he is now open to repealing the sales tax on groceries, something he voted against in 2017.
"I'm not opposed to it," Hill said after the debate. He said that, while he wasn't committing to supporting repeal and would need to see more about the fiscal impact, collecting tax on internet sales could make up for the revenue the state would lose by getting rid of the grocery tax.
"It would pay for itself if we wanted to do that trade," Hill said.
Many of Nielsen's answers came back to his belief the state needs to improve its schools. He wrapped up by saying that while he doesn't want to see his community change, Idaho is growing fast and the state needs to adjust.
"My 7-year-old, that's the future of Idaho," he said. "I don't want him to have to leave this area."
At the end, Hill too said he wants to make Idaho a better place to live.
"I'm not one to destroy government, but let's keep it out of the things it doesn't need to be involved in and leave that to us as individuals and families," he said.