P.J. Holm has been named director of the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department.
Holm has been assistant director since January and became the interim director after former Director Greg Weitzel left in June to take a job as head of Parks and Recreation in Las Vegas. The city received more than 100 applications and picked Holm out of three finalists. City officials announced earlier this month that Holm was the final pick, and the City Council made it official Friday with a unanimous vote to confirm him.
Several Council members praised Holm before the vote or talked about their experience with him. Councilman John Radford said Idaho Falls has a complex Parks and Recreation Department, including managing a zoo, a golf course and the yearly War Bonnet Roundup rodeo.
“As we interviewed other for this job, no one had even thought of some of those things even,” he said.
Mayor Rebecca Casper noted the numerous Parks and Recreation employees in the audience who came to watch the vote.
"What a wonderful showing of support P.J., I hope that you take it in," Casper said. "It's no small thing to be supported by the people that you work with. It's no small thing to serve the public in the way that all of you do, and we're very grateful that there's an esprit de corps and some collegiality just right off the bat."
Holm will start at $102,500 a year. Weitzel was making $128,144 during his last year.