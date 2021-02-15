BOISE — Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, co-sponsored legislation that would allow public school students to earn credit for learning done “outside of traditional classrooms.”
The House Education committee approved the legislation Monday and it will be introduced.
Some Idaho school districts already allow students to earn credit for non-classroom learning. Horman wants to codify those practices and provide clarity to students and schools wanting to implement such opportunities.
“It’s an exciting opportunity for our state,” DeMordaunt said.
Credit-worthy activities would include activities that “enrich” students' lives, career-readiness activities or other “education opportunities” that school boards or school districts approve. Charter schools would be allowed to make their own approvals. Activities could be organized sports and music lessons not currently offered at schools, internships, trade apprenticeships or military service.
For middle and high school students, this credit would go toward graduation requirements.
Under this new bill, students also could earn credit for “prior knowledge.” If a student could provide satisfactory evidence that they already have significant knowledge of a course, that student could be counted as having completed that course. Students can demonstrate prior knowledge through methods such as “testing out” or providing portfolios of work.
Committee members were mostly supportive. Some noted they had wished this had been around when they were students. But Horman’s fellow Idaho Falls representatives had split views.
“I believe it was Mark Twain who said, ‘Never let school interfere with your education,’” Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said in support of the bill.
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, voted to introduce it, but emphasized his concern over the aspect of giving school boards power to approve credits. Marshall is a retired educator, with experience both in the public school system in the Idaho Falls area and with teaching about government and the Constitution at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
“Please, let’s not promote executive rule-making if we don’t have to,” Marshall said.