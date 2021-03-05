BOISE — The House passed a bill sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, requiring students to obtain parental approval before receiving lessons on “human sexuality.” Lessons would become opt-in rather than opt-out. Friday’s vote came down to the party-line, 56-12, with all Republicans voting for the bill.
HB 249 bill would “codify the right of parents to opt their minor children into classes where the children will view or discuss materials related to sexuality.”
“We are changing the consent and saying that some of these topics are of such a nature, I think all of the topics to be honest, that parents need to be involved,” Ehardt said.
Ehardt’s bill would add new definitions to existing code that would break education about sex into two areas: sexual education and human sexuality.
The bill defines sexual education as “the study of the anatomy and the physiology of human reproduction.” Ehardt has left in current code language that allows parents to opt their children out of lessons about “sexual education.” This means all children will receive lessons on anatomy and reproduction unless parents fill out written forms to remove their child from those lessons.
Education on “human sexuality,” on the other hand, is “any presentation, story time, discussion, or reading assignment” on human sexuality about anything other than anatomy and the physiology of reproduction. According to the bill, this encompasses “the topics of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, eroticism, sexual pleasure, or sexual intimacy.”
Unlike “sexual education,” lessons on “human sexuality” would be opt-in. This means no child would receive lessons on human sexuality unless a parent filled out written forms requesting their child attend those lessons. “Prior to granting permission,” parents would be given a “brief description” of what their child will be taught. If the bill passes and if desired, parents also could review material more fully ahead of the lesson.
Ehardt was concerned about students being taught certain topics, saying “parents all over the United States are rising up in arms” over their children's sexual education.
“We get into the idea that even as young as kindergarten and first grade that our children can be having conversations with their teachers about gender, the lack thereof, or that they could be any gender, or a fluid gender and others, including as we had stated, things to do with eroticism,” Ehardt said.
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, expressed strong support of the bill.
“There are still hundreds and probably thousands of families in Idaho who hold a more traditional view of sex, sexual relations and sexuality. For them, the words sexual purity and chastity still have very important and, yes, even sacred meaning. It means that sexual relations are to preserve for and only expressed in the bonds of a legal or lawful marriage,” Marshall said.
House Democrats asked their fellow representatives to vote against the bill. They said it was inevitable that some busy parents would unintentionally fail to fill out the permission form. Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, believes it fails to understand the 21st century. He said would lead to more unplanned pregnancies, more abortions and more sexually transmitted diseases.
“The bill is not about parental consent ... this bill is about fear of inflammatory content that no student in Idaho is being taught,” Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, questioned why the bill would use an every-two-weeks opt-in system. She would prefer it to be included in the same form given at the beginning of the year in which parents check off permission for a number of things such as administering ibuprofen and playing football.
“I can’t even tell you how many times I found a permission slip crunched up in a ball in the bottom of my kid’s backpack,” Rubel said.
The bill will now move to the Senate.