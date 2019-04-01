BOISE — The House State Affairs Committee voted Monday to advance a proposal to create an interim legislative committee to study Medicaid expansion funding after the session.
Specifically the group, which would consist of legislators and some outside members including, likely, some county commissioners, would consider whether to shift some county indigent health care spending into the program and how to assess counties for the cost. It also could discuss any other ways to fund Medicaid expansion, said sponsor Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley.
The state has only budgeted for six months of Medicaid expansion in 2019-2020, since state fiscal years start on July 1 and expansion isn't expected to kick in until Jan. 1, 2020. About half of that $20 million is coming from the Millennium Fund, a fund the state created with money it got with it share of the settlement of a major nationwide lawsuit against the tobacco companies in the 1990s, the other half from expected savings Medicaid expansion will bring to programs such as mental health and substance abuse treatment and prison health care services. The first full year of expansion is projected to cost $42 million, if 91,000 people enroll.
Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion via ballot initiative in November, although lawmakers are still debating how to implement it and what restrictions to place on the program.
Currently, catastrophic health care costs for people who don’t have health insurance are split between the state and counties, and Medicaid expansion, by extending health insurance to more people, is expected to reduce these costs. Wood said indigent health care has been primarily a county responsibility since territorial days, which is why Idaho has county-owned hospitals and hospital taxing districts in some areas. However, he said different counties budget for indigent health care differently, complicating the task of coming up with a fair formula to assess counties.
“That’s the real reason for the interim committee, is to see if we can’t find an equitable methodology for this,” he said.
Wood introduced a bill last month to create a new “levy for charities” fund, which would make counties responsible for paying almost half of the cost of every county resident covered under Medicaid expansion. It also would direct half of the fines levied for not wearing a seat belt, which go to the catastrophic health care cost fund now, to this dedicated Medicaid expansion account. Wood said at the time he didn't expect the bill to go anywhere during this year's session but wanted to introduce it as a starting point for the committee's discussion.
Wood said the committee could talk about other ideas. He said he expects county commissioners to bring other proposals that won't cost them as much. Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, suggested looking into taxing hospitals to pay some of the cost, as other states have done.
“I don’t think it’s going to be limited to anything, but obviously the first question to ask is what role the counties are going to play and how are they going to play that,” Wood said.
In response to a question from Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, Wood said he doesn’t expect any tax increases to be necessary to pay for Medicaid expansion. He said counties spend about $20 million a year on indigent health care now and the state spends another $20 million on the Catastrophic Health Care Program and $27 million on other health care-related services that are expected to go away due to expansion. This is more than the $56 million a year Medicaid expansion is expected to cost the state 10 years from now. Should significantly more people enroll than projected, Wood said, the state would have to decide at that point whether to continue expansion.
The resolution passed unanimously and now heads to the full House, although Barbieri said Medicaid expansion has cost more than projected in some other states.
“It’s kind of inevitable that we’re going to have to make sure we have as strong a grasp on the potentialities as possible, so I guess I’ll be supporting the motion,” Barbieri said.