The House Republican leadership and Republican House members from districts 34 and 35 plan to hold a town hall in Rexburg on Sept. 16, the latest in a series they have been holding across the state.
It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rexburg City Hall, 35 North 1st East. Lawmakers will answer written questions, which can be submitted to info@idahohouserepublicancaucus.com.
“This town hall series has been very informative so far, and we look forward to continuing it,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, who plans to attend. “Meeting and connecting with the people we represent is critical to serving them.”
Expected to attend are Bedke; House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star; Assistant House Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa; House Majority Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett; District 34 Reps. Britt Raybould and Doug Ricks, both R-Rexburg; and District 35 Reps. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby and Jerald Raymond, R-Menan.
“We’ll focus on the issues that matter most to Eastern Idahoans: education, economic development, and roads,” Blanksma said. “But, we also want to hear directly from those folks on how we can help them with the challenges they face every day.”