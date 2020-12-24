In response to a litany of concerns from disability advocates worried a lack of COVID-19 safety precautions will make it impossible for them to take part in the upcoming legislative session, House Republicans released a memo this week detailing some measures they are taking.
Idaho GOP leaders do not plan to require most people in the Capitol building to wear masks, and it remains to be seen the extent to which remote testimony will be allowed.
The Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities and 30 other groups sent a letter to legislative leadership and Gov. Brad Little last week saying people with disabilities want to participate in the session but can’t do so safely without proper COVID-19 protocols and measures to deal with armed “uncontrolled angry mobs,” pointing to the lack of mask use or social distancing during the August special session that brought crowds of opponents of COVID-19 mandates to the Capitol.
“It is a life-threatening activity for those people with developmental disabilities who need a COVID-19 safe atmosphere to have their voice heard during the public policy decision making process,” Christine Pisani, executive director of the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities, said last week.
House Republicans released a memo on Monday detailing changes they are making to reduce the risk of infection. There will be hand sanitizer stations around the building, and 150 air purifiers have been installed throughout the building. Desk-mounted plexiglass shields will be available to lawmakers and legislative staff who want them. Also, the building’s ventilation system is now pulling in as much fresh air as possible and running 24 hours a day to allow for maximum air exchange.
“We are making sure that our elected leaders, staff, and public can not only take part in the legislative process as outlined in the Idaho Constitution, but that they are safe while doing it,” House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said in a statement. “We are in the middle of incredibly trying times, but we all need to do the work of the people and rise to these challenges, we all need to step up rather than step back.”
While masks will be available for free throughout the building and legislative staff will be required to wear masks when outside their offices, neither lawmakers nor it appears members of the public visiting the Capitol will be required to wear masks. Bedke has said he opposes mandating masks for lawmakers.
The Capitol is exempt from the city of Boise’s mask mandate and elected officials have the authority to set the rules in their meeting spaces and offices. However, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office opined in August that the Central District Health mask mandate that covers Ada County likely does apply to public areas of the Capitol.
The memo says committee room seating has been reconfigured to allow for social distancing both by lawmakers and the public, although whether people will be able to testify remotely depends on whether each legislative chamber decides to allow it; while the House Education Committee experimented with it in 2018 and 2019, remote testimony has not been a normal feature of legislative operations. All committee rooms have also been set up to allow video streaming of meetings according to the House Republican memo; previously only a few of the biggest committee rooms were set up with video while the rest were audio-only.
Pisani didn’t return requests for comment on Bedke’s response.
COVID-19 precautions have become another issue that divides lawmakers according to ideology. Most Republicans at the August special session and the Legislature’s organizational session earlier this month didn’t wear masks, while the Democrats all did and many also had plexiglass shields around their desks.
Last week the House and Senate Democratic leadership asked the Republicans to delay the session until April 5 or until the COVID-19 vaccine is commonly available to everyone who wants it, an idea the GOP leadership quickly rejected. Bedke said it would take the passage of a joint resolution with two-thirds support to change the start date and terms of the session. Little said last week that all Idahoans in high-priority groups could be vaccinated by June 2021.
“We understand the concerns stated in the letter, and House leadership has looked at all viable options to meet safety protocols within our existing rules,” Bedke said. “We are continuously working on a viable solution that will provide the maximum level of workplace comfort for all members of the Idaho Legislature.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, and Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, wrote delaying the session would spare Idahoans from having to choose between their health and participating in their government. Other states, they wrote, are either postponing their sessions or at least requiring masks and distancing.
“We urge you not to distinguish Idaho as the most reckless legislature in America,” they wrote. “In response to our previous requests, we have been told that Republican leadership will not consider the mask requirements or virtual/remote proceedings that some other states have chosen to implement. Accordingly, we ask that you postpone session for a reasonable period to allow for more widespread vaccination.”