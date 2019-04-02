BOISE — The Idaho House passed two transportation funding bills Tuesday.
Senate Bill 1126, which passed unanimously Tuesday afternoon, would make some major changes to the “surplus eliminator,” which was created in 2015 to divert some excess state revenues into roadwork and into a savings fund that helps plug shortfalls elsewhere in the budget.
Senate Bill 1065, which passed by a 37-32 vote a few hours earlier, would let another state road fund issue bonds to help pay for projects.
The new version of the “surplus eliminator” has several pieces to it. It would create a new Economic Reserve and Investment Fund that would replace the existing Economic Reserve and Recovery Fund. If the bill passes, the state would transfer $272 million, or two-thirds of the money in the existing Budget Stabilization Fund, into this new fund, as well as transferring all the money in the existing Economic Reserve and Recovery Fund into it. In mid-July, the state would transfer $38.2 million, which is the average yearly amount the surplus eliminator has brought in for roads over the past four years, into the Strategic Initiatives Program which funds transportation projects.
“The attempt here is to make an endowment-style fund to help to fund transportation,” said House Transportation Committee Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, one of the bill’s co-sponsors.
The state could access one-third of the money in the new fund quickly for transportation projects, said Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa. The other two-thirds, Monks said, could be invested and could accrue interest at a faster rate, creating a fund that would permanently generate more revenue for transportation projects.
The bill calls for the state to transfer $1 into the Strategic Initiatives Program fund in July 2020, although Monks said the number is just a placeholder and the real amount would depend on how the state’s revenues look next year. Starting in July 2021, the state would transfer 5 percent of the average monthly fair market value of the Economic Reserve and Investment Fund into the Strategic Initiatives Program.
After deducting $2 million or 4.5 percent, whichever is less, for child pedestrian safety projects, 60 percent of the transportation funding would go to the Idaho Transportation Department and 40 percent to local road projects.
House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, who also is co-sponsoring it, said the bill would mean both more funding, over time, for roads and bridges and that lawmakers wouldn’t have to debate the surplus eliminator every couple of years.
When the bill came to the House from the Senate, it just would have extended the surplus eliminator for five years and put a cap on it. The House amended it extensively on Monday, and the Senate needs to agree to the changes. Monks said Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Bert Brackett, R-Three Creek, supports the bill.
“We anticipate that (the Senate) will be favorable for this,” Monks said.
The bonding bill, which has already passed the Senate and now goes to the governor, would create a mechanism to issue bonds backed by the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation program’s funds. That program is funded by 1 percent of sales tax revenue, after certain other deductions, which worked out to $15.7 million last year. The bill would specify that at least $15 million a year must be transferred into the fund. And, the bill says the Idaho Transportation Board shall, when weighing transportation projects, consider prioritizing efforts to relieve congestion at the former Hewlett-Packard campus in west Boise, which was recently converted into state offices.
Monks, who carried the bill on the House floor, said the costs of transportation projects usually outpace inflation, making bonding a useful tool.
“If we can address those a little earlier in the game, it just puts us on a better footing,” he said.
However, whether to use general fund money for transportation at all has been a controversial topic in the Legislature over the past few years. While many Republicans support the idea, some lawmakers, including almost all Democrats, think roads should be paid for with user fees such as fuel tax revenue and registration fees.
“Any money we take out of the general fund is less money for education, and I just think we should be looking at other ways to fund infrastructure, which is equally important as well,” said Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise.
Monks replied that since the fund already exists and is already funded by sales tax, the bill wouldn’t take any new money from other programs. And, he said, sales tax revenue goes up almost every year.
“Are we taking money away from schools?” he asked. “I guess we have to say, does all money belong to schools?”