BOISE — A bill to require the approval of two-thirds of the affected property owners for many annexations passed the Idaho House today.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, now heads to the Senate. It passed 53-16, with Reps. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, and Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, joining the Democrats to oppose it.
"I think this is a great first step," said Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton. "I don’t think we should be forcing people. I think they should have a voice, and they should have a say."
Idaho is one of three states that allow “forced” annexations where the property owners don't consent. Zollinger has been working on the issue for several years, inspired to do so by constituent complaints about forced annexations in Idaho Falls. People living in unincorporated areas of Bonneville County often end up paying significantly more in property taxes when annexed.
"It’s time that we do this," Zollinger said. "It’s protecting property rights."
The bill contains some exceptions, notably for properties connected to city utilities, which has been the reason for many of Idaho Falls' recent annexations. Zollinger said he expects the Senate to amend the bill to allow for "forced" annexation of enclaved properties, or ones completely surrounded by a city. Zollinger said he opposes this on principle but can live with it if it means the rest of the bill gets through.
"Many of us live in cities, and what this bill is trying to do sounds very admirable on the outside. … However, there are situations where this absolutely is a problem," said Clow, who was on the Twin Falls City Council before he was elected to the House. He gave the examples of enclaved properties or ones right on the outskirts of a city.
"Is it right for the neighbors all around these properties to be paying for all the services?" he asked.