BOISE — The House Health and Welfare Committee has approved an administrative rule change setting the new Medicaid eligibility requirements under Medicaid expansion.
The rule change consists of a few different aspects. One would set Medicaid eligibility requirements for adults making under 138 percent of the poverty level, and one says that a jail or prison inmate will be covered by Medicaid when they are getting treatment at an outside hospital. This second change will save the state some money since the federal government will be picking up most of the tab, savings that was already accounted for in this year’s corrections budget.
Idaho voters approved expanding Medicaid coverage to adults making less than 138 percent of the poverty level in November 2018. Lawmakers approved funding for the first six months of it during the 2019 session, albeit also requesting some federal waivers to make changes to the program that have not yet been approved.
Medicaid expansion coverage kicked in on Jan. 1. As of Thursday 55,917 people have signed up for expanded Medicaid coverage, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. While this is well short so far of the 91,000 people who were expected to enroll, Medicaid enrollment never closes, so people can continue to sign up all year.
Tim Kastning, who is filling in for Rep. John Green, R-Rathdrum, asked whether the new rules for inmate coverage would mean Medicaid would pay for gender reassignment surgery. Adree Edmo, a male-to-female transgender inmate from Bannock County who is in prison for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy, sued the state in 2017 after prison doctors denied her request for surgery. So far federal courts have ruled in favor of Edmo, and she received her first presurgical treatment late last year. The state has asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear the case and is considering appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Medicaid would not cover this, said Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.
“Gender reassignment surgery is not a covered benefit under Medicaid," he said.
Reps. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, and Kastning voted against the rule change. Zollinger and Christensen both opposed Medicaid expansion, as did Green, who is absent from the Legislature since he is on trial on federal tax charges in Texas.
New rules only need to be approved by one chamber of the Legislature to take effect.