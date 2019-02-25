BOISE — A House panel voted Monday to introduce an Idaho Falls lawmaker's bill to make changes to Idaho's weapons code.
Sponsored by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, the bill would change Idaho code to say a knife with a blade of up to 6 inches is not considered a deadly weapon, thus not falling under the state's concealed weapons code. Current code limits it to 4 inches.
The bill also would change the code to clarify that people can carry a deadly weapon such as a loaded handgun concealed in a motor vehicle, provided they are legally allowed to carry a concealed weapon under Idaho code — i.e., 21 or older, an Idaho resident or member of the armed forces and not disqualified due to a serious felony conviction.
Zollinger told the House State Affairs Committee many of the common pocketknives sold at stores such as Walmart have blades that are closer to 5 inches.
“We don’t want anybody being charged for carrying a 5-inch knife in their pocket,” he said.
Zollinger characterized the change to the code on carrying a concealed handgun in a motor vehicle as aligning the code with the Legislature's intent. Lawmakers removed the need for a concealed carry permit under most circumstances in 2016. The old code, which is still on the books, said a firearm concealed in a motor vehicle couldn't be loaded. The change, he said, would make it clear that someone can get in and out of a vehicle while carrying a concealed handgun.
The committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, although Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, asked Zollinger to research the possible ramifications of changing the knife law. Gannon noted there had been a couple of high-profile stabbings in Boise lately — one last summer, where authorities say a man stabbed nine people at a child's birthday party and killed a 3-year-old girl, and one in east Boise in November where a man attacked a stranger in his own yard.
Zollinger said he would look into it, although he added that it is legal to buy and possess larger knives now regardless of the concealed weapons code.