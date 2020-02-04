BOISE — Two new versions of bills to make some changes to Idaho's tax system, as well as one to change the formula the state uses to distribute property tax money to cities, were introduced into the House Revenue and Taxation Committee Tuesday.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, introduced bills two weeks ago to raise the grocery tax sales credit to $135 and to put a one-year freeze on property tax increases, respectively. They both brought new versions of the same bills Tuesday to make some minor fixes to them. Bedke's new bill, which is being co-sponsored by the rest of the House Republican leadership, specifies more clearly how money from the state's tax relief fund, which lawmakers created in 2019 to hold internet sales tax revenue, would be used to pay for increasing the credit.
Currently, groceries are taxed at the same 6 percent rate as most other goods. Whether to tax them at all has been a contentious issue for years, with many lawmakers supporting repealing both the tax itself and the credit. Gov. Brad Little, who has said he favors getting rid of the tax but not if it would impact education funding or other services, included money for a partial repeal in his budget proposal.
Moyle's new property tax freeze bill exempts school districts from the one-year freeze, which Moyle said is meant to ensure school districts could still ask voters to pass supplemental levies during the 2020 fiscal year if they wish.
A panel of lawmakers discussed different ideas to reduce property taxes, or at least slow down their rate of increase, during the interim in 2019, and legislators in both parties came into this year’s session saying they viewed it as a priority. Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, who is chairman of that chamber’s Local Government and Taxation Committee, is co-sponsoring the bill, and Moyle said they also want to create another interim committee to study the issue some more. A one-year freeze, he said, could save people between $78 million and $132 million in property tax increases.
And House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, introduced a bill to change the sales tax distribution formula to cities so population is weighted more heavily. The current formula, he said, also weighs the now-nonexistent personal property tax, under which the state used to assess people based on livestock, silverware and other personal items and has led to major inequities between cities with similar populations.
The changes won't impact state spending since the state will still be distributing the same percentage of sales tax revenue to local governments as it does now, he said, and since he is proposing establishing a new base amount based on last year's distribution it won't take money away from cities but will distribute increases in revenue based on a more population-based formula.
“Rather than bring the top down, we’re going to raise everybody slightly, and we’re going to start raising the bottom up,” Monks said.
The committee voted to introduce all three bills on voice votes, clearing the way for full hearings later.