BOISE — A bill to let government entities publish public notices online instead of in a newspaper failed in the House State Affairs Committee on Monday.
The committee voted 7-7 on whether to send the bill to the full House, killing it. Local Reps. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom; Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs; and Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, voted against it, while Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, voted in favor.
Sponsor Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said it would give local governments an option and save them money.
"I think this bill is good for citizens," said Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard. "I think we all see that newspapers are a dinosaur. We are all subsidizing an industry, just like the film industry."
The only people who testified against the bill, Scott said, were representatives of the newspaper industry.
“We all know we’re going to see our names in there if we vote against this bill,” she said.
Several newspaper publishers testified against the bill.
“You can’t just hang a page on a tree in the digital forest and have many people find it,” said Pam Morris, publisher of the Idaho Mountain Express in Ketchum.
Travis Quast, the publisher of the Post Register, Idaho State Journal and Adams Publishing Group’s other eastern Idaho newspapers, said he and other stakeholders have been working with Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, on a compromise bill that hasn’t yet been introduced. Raybould sponsored a similar bill in 2019 that didn’t pass and has been working with interested parties in the interim.
Matt Davison, publisher of the Idaho Press, Boise Weekly and other Boise-area weeklies, said newspapers are “the first draft of history," and there is value in memorializing public notes for all time in them. His readership has been going up, he said.
“People are reading newspapers now more than ever before,” he said.
Several similar bills have been brought to the same committee over the past few sessions, only to not pass. Armstrong compared it to when school districts run the same bond multiple times in a row, calling it a way to wear down the voters.
“We seem to be doing the same thing with this bill,” he said.
Armstrong also said he wanted to wait to see Raybould's bill.