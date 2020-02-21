BOISE — A bill that seeks to contravene a 2018 federal court ruling and prevent transgender Idahoans from changing their birth certificates to match their gender identities is headed to the House floor.
The House State Affairs Committee voted along party lines Friday, with the Republicans in favor and the Democrats opposed, to advance the measure. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, says every birth certificate must include a person’s time, place and date of birth, sex, and weight and length at birth. These could be changed within a year if there is a factual error. After that, it says, they “may be challenged in court only on the basis of fraud, duress, or material mistake of fact, with the burden of proof upon the party challenging the acknowledgment.”
Young said a birth certificate is a historical document that should reflect the facts at birth. Surgery later in life, she said, can “cosmetically imitate but never reproduce the natural function of the other biological sex.”
“Biological sex is real," she said. "It never goes away. And it matters.”
Young said knowing someone's birth sex is important for medical and public safety reasons.
“There is an ongoing discussion about this, but I will tell you, as a woman who is aware of the crime statistics related to the vulnerability of females as a group, this concerns me," Young said, referring to statistics showing that men are far more likely to rape or physically harm women than the reverse.
Federal Magistrate Judge Candy Dale ruled in 2018 that Idaho had to accept applications from transgender people wishing to change their birth certificates and forbade it from including a record of the name or sex change on the reissued certificate, and currently the state follows that ruling. The state Department of Health and Welfare has received 176 gender change applications from April 6, 2018 through Jan. 31, 28 of which were for minors under 18, said DHW spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr.
Ten people testified against the bill, two in favor. Many of them had also testified before the committee Wednesday and Thursday, when the panel heard and then voted to approve, also along party lines, a bill banning transgender girls and women from taking part in school and college sports on female teams.
Monica Cockerille, one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs in the 2018 case that led to the policy change, and Richard Eppink, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, both said Young's bill would violate the federal court order. If the bill passes, they said, state officials could be held in contempt for trying to follow it.
"The court made clear that any barrier erected by the state, by rule or by statute, to stop transgender people from getting birth certificates matching who they are will be presumptively invalid," Cockerille said.
Emily Jackson-Edney, a transgender woman, said the bill "would target one of the most marginalized and maligned communities of people in this state," leading committee Chairman Steve Harris, R-Meridian, to admonish her not to attribute motives to the bill’s supporters. Jackson-Edney talked about her life experiences as a transgender woman, and said being a man or woman is about more than chromosomes.
“I don’t identify as a woman,” she said. “I am a woman.”
Blaine Conzatti, advocacy director for the Family Policy Alliance of Idaho, urged the committee to pass the bill, saying it would help keep women safe. Without it, he said, biological males could access women's shelters and locker rooms and be imprisoned with women.
"These examples are not far-fetched," Conzatti said. "All three have already taken place in other states."
The Democrats tried unsuccessfully to hold the bill in committee.
"The state has already worked hard to formulate a fair and inclusive process to resolve this birth certificate issue," said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise. "It is solved. This legislation is a legal disaster, setting the state of Idaho up for an expensive losing lawsuit paid for by taxpayers and putting state officials at risk of contempt proceedings. Let’s get to work on property taxes, education funding, and the issues that affect us in our daily lives. This legislation serves no purpose but to raise emotions and discriminate against an already vulnerable population."