BOISE — A House committee signed off Friday on some Senate changes to a bill requiring a public vote on urban renewal projects.
The Senate changed House Bill 217 to require any public building, library or stadium funded with at least 51 percent of urban renewal dollars to go to a public vote and also set a minimum project cost threshold of at least $1 million before a public vote would be required.
The Senate also removed the bill's "emergency clause," meaning it would, if the full House passes it and the governor signs it, become law on the normal date of July 1 rather than immediately. And, the Senate changed it to require 60 percent voter approval rather than 55.
The amended bill cleared the House Revenue and Taxation Committee Friday on a party-line vote, with the Democrats opposed. Boise city officials have been pushing back against the bill because it could impact the city’s current projects to build a new main library and enter into a public-private partnership to build a sports stadium.
Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise, said the bill would require a vote on some projects that are partially paid for with city general fund dollars. Mason said there aren't any other instances where a legislative body needs voter approval to spend general fund dollars, and that City Council elections serve to provide accountability there.
“I find it interesting that my good friends on the other side of the aisle don’t want voters to participate," said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
“I do want to note Representative Moyle’s irony as we head to the floor today," said House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise.
After that committee meeting, House members headed to the floor to vote on two Republican leadership-backed bills to raise the threshold to get an initiative on the ballot.
The bill now heads back to the full House.