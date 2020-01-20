BOISE — Idahoans who want to vote in this year's presidential primary may want to check now to make sure they're registered with their party of choice.
The House State Affairs Committee voted on party lines Monday, with the Democrats opposed, to advance a bill to require people who wish to vote in a party's primary to, if they currently belong to another party, switch parties 90 days before the election. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning if it becomes law before this year's March 10 primary it will go into effect immediately.
Unaffiliated voters would still be able to register at the polls and vote for their party of choice. Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, is sponsoring the bill.
There are similar requirements already in place for the May primaries for state and county offices, and supporters of the bill said it would just plug a loophole in the law that nobody intended to exist in the first place.
"I think, moving forward, this will be a good policy decision for the state of Idaho," said Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, called the bill “a voter suppression bill brought by political parties” and said it would drive down turnout.
“We should be encouraging people to participate in our political parties, not discouraging it, and that’s what this bill does,” he said.
The bill now goes to the full House.