BOISE — Trappers will now be required to set animal traps farther back from a trail, under a rule approved Monday.
The old Idaho Department of Fish and Game rules required traps to be set at least 5 feet from a trail’s center line. The new one, which the House Resources and Conservation Committee approved unanimously, requires them to be set at least 10 feet from the edge of a trail.
The rule was negotiated with input from the Idaho Trappers Association, said department spokeswoman Sharon Kiefer.
Idaho Conservation League lobbyist Jonathan Oppenheimer said the changes are a reaction to instances where people’s dogs have gotten caught in traps. While he said he would prefer to have seen the rule go further, most trappers are conscientious and set their traps well beyond the new 10-foot minimum.
“It doesn’t go as far as we would like, but we do see it as progress in the right direction,” he said.
The committee approved 11 new administrative rules Monday and rejected one. Several of the rules were meant to deal with chronic wasting disease, a fatal condition that affects deer, elk and moose. While no cases have been reported in Idaho yet, it has been found in Utah and Wyoming.
One rule would only allow synthetic urine, not real urine, to lure deer, elk and pronghorn antelope. One would let the Fish and Game director restrict private feeding of deer and elk to reduce its spread, should it be reported in Idaho. And one puts more restrictions on importing deer, elk and moose carcasses and parts from states, Canadian provinces or other foreign countries where chronic wasting disease has been documented.