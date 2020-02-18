BOISE — A joint memorial asking Congress to make the opioid addiction medicine buprenorphine more easily available is headed to the Idaho House.
The House Health and Welfare Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to send the memorial, which is being sponsored by Rep. Jake Ellis, D-Boise, to the full House. Specifically, it asks Congress to change the law so any health care practitioner who is allowed to prescribe opioids can prescribe buprenorphine and other opioid addiction treatment medicines and asks Idaho's congressional delegation to sponsor and support such legislation.
Ellis said he consulted with numerous groups while drafting the resolution, including the state Office of Drug Policy, Gov. Brad Little’s Opioid Advisory Group and several medical organizations, all of which supported his effort.
"If we put restrictions on the treatment options then it creates many different barriers for Idaho families," Ellis said.
Ellis said he was inspired to bring the joint memorial by a constituent who had a close family member who struggled with heroin addiction for years, finally quitting with the help of Suboxone.
“It was like flipping a switch,” said Pamela Myers, of Boise.
Myers said Suboxone broke her relative’s pattern of compulsive heroin use and prevented the sickness that comes with withdrawal. But it’s not an option for everyone she said, since most addiction treatment facilities in Idaho don’t offer medicated treatment. She said they struggled to find treatment for their family member even though they have advantages many people don’t — their family is middle class and had health insurance. Some friends of hers, she said, have not been so lucky and have lost their children to addiction in their late teens or early 20s.
“No diabetic would be shamed for needing ongoing treatment with insulin,” she said. “Only when we begin to treat addiction as a disease and not a character failing or a crime will we see a reversal of this crisis.”
In response to a question from Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, Ellis said he hopes to get the governor’s office on board with his proposal, hopefully boosting the chances of congressional action.