BOISE — A House panel voted Thursday to introduce a bill making changes to one that passed last year requiring doctors and hospitals to keep track of any complications resulting from abortions, and rejected a Democratic attempt to add a fiscal note to it that includes the estimated cost of any related lawsuits.
The original bill, which passed in 2018 and is being challenged in federal court by Planned Parenthood, requires health care providers to document a long list of possible health complications resulting from abortions.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, who sponsored last year's bill, on Thursday came back to the House State Affairs Committee with a new bill making changes to last year's bill. It would leave most of the specific conditions that were listed before in place, but strikes a few, such as the need for follow-up care and inability or refusal to have follow-up care.
Chaney characterized it as "basically a housekeeping bill."
"This bill in and of itself doesn't cause any new reporting requirements or any causes of action in the court," he said.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, made a motion to amend the bill's fiscal note, or the estimate of fiscal impact that is included with every bill, to include an estimate of how much the state would spend defending it from lawsuits.
"It seems when we do have bills of this nature, 100 percent of them seem to go to court," Gannon said.
Gannon's motion failed, with only the three Democrats on the committee in favor. The committee then voted to introduce the bill as-is with all 12 Republicans in favor and the three Democrats opposed. The Republicans argued Gannon's proposal would require Chaney, and the sponsors of future bills, to try to put a number to something that would be impossible to estimate.
"I think we're starting down a path that we don't really want to go far down," said Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom. "Every bill that we pass or is presented in the Legislature is subject to litigation."
Hannah Brass Greer, chief legal counsel for Planned Parenthood, said she still sees legal problems with the reporting requirements even with the proposed changes.
"In my first read-through, it's certainly an attempt to address some of the issues we raised in our lawsuit," she said. "I don't think it gets there."
Greer called the bill part of a "pattern of behavior" where the Legislature passes anti-abortion laws and then tries to change or repeal them when challenged in court. In 2017, lawmakers repealed a law banning the use of telemedicine in abortions after Planned Parenthood sued over it.
"The better course would be to not pass unconstitutional legislation in the first place," she said.