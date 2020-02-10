BOISE — A local lawmaker's bill to end some "forced" annexations was introduced into the Idaho Legislature Monday.
The House Local Government Committee voted — with just Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, opposed — to print a bill from Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, to require two-thirds support from the affected property owners before a city can annex land.
"This country was based on property rights," Zollinger said.
Zollinger's bill contains some exceptions, notably for properties that are already receiving city utilities, which cities could still annex without the owner's consent. However, it would end forced annexations in most other cases. Idaho, Zollinger said, is one of just three states that allow annexations without the owner's consent.
The city of Idaho Falls has been annexing many parcels, generally ones with city utilities, over the past few years, often against the wishes of the property owners, and Zollinger said he has gotten more constituent feedback on annexations than on any other topic.
Berch said he worried about the effect the bill would have on cities, giving the example of a single property owner who could block the annexation of a non-contiguous parcel that is needed for economic development, such as Hewlett Packard in Boise.
“Property rights are certainly important, but in this country, there’s always a balance between the (individual) … and the community as a whole as well,” he said.
The bill’s fate remains to be seen. Reps. Brooke Green, D-Boise, and Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, who both voted to introduce it, said they might not support it later in the process. Clow said he shared Berch’s concern about a single enclave property being able to block an annexation.
“This has serious problems in my mind,” he said.