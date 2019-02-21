BOISE — A House panel has rejected an attempt to repeal Medicaid expansion.
The House Health and Welfare Committee voted 7-5 Thursday morning to return two expansion repeal bills to their sponsors, meaning they won't get a public hearing or see any further action.
One would have ended Medicaid expansion immediately. The second would have added a "sunset clause" that would have repealed expansion in 2023 without further legislative action, the idea being to review it and see if the projected cost savings from Medicaid expansion had materialized.
Reps. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, and John Green, R-Post Falls, argued voters had been poorly informed when 60 percent of them voted in favor of Medicaid expansion in November.
"I don't believe voters were provided with all the information regarding Medicaid expansion and its effects," Young said as she presented the first bill.
Young said the pro-Proposition 2 TV ads which talked about how expansion would "bring federal dollars back to Idaho" — the federal government covers 90 percent of the cost of expansion, the state the remaining 10 percent — and said it would result in savings elsewhere didn't tell voters about its cost. Young said expansion has cost much more in some states than was originally projected, and that lawmakers "have a responsibility to have a robust discussion" about how much it will cost and how it would be funded.
Green, who presented the second bill, also said he didn't think voters were well informed, particularly about the fact that there was no dedicated funding source to cover the state's share of the expansion cost.
"Basically what the voters have done is, they've set a big hole in front of us and they've told the Legislature to jump in, and I for one am not comfortable doing so without a parachute," he said.
"As both representatives pointed out, people were told half-truths, and I think this body has the obligation to get those numbers out," said Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, who moved to introduce Green's bill.
Zollinger pointed to an estimate, which comes from a report prepared for the Department of Health and Welfare last year, that 91,000 people could be covered under Medicaid expansion, much higher than estimates of 51,000 to 62,000 most frequently repeated during last year's campaign.
"Why weren't the people told these things?" he asked.
Zollinger said funding Medicaid expansion, which would extend coverage to poor adults, could take money away from services for children with disabilities and others who truly can't help themselves.
Committee Chairman Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, who supported Medicaid expansion, disagreed with the idea that voters didn't know what they were doing. Wood said he went on the radio multiple times to explain how expansion worked, the reports that analyzed the costs and savings that could result.
"I don't buy the argument, at least in my legislative district, that the voters weren't informed about exactly what they were buying," he said.
Green replied that voters in Wood's district may have been well informed but he didn't think that was the case elsewhere.
"And 40 percent of Idahoans voted against this provision," Green added. "We're a constitutional republic, not a democracy."
Idaho policymakers have been discussing Medicaid expansion ever since a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that made it a state option rather than a requirement under the Affordable Care Act. The Legislature, which has a 4-to-1 Republican majority, had previously rejected both full expansion and a couple of compromise health care proposals, leading to last year’s push for a ballot initiative. Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said the issue had been discussed for years and there was plenty of publicly available information on both sides of the argument.
“I guess I do feel like this issue was discussed at such, such length, really longer than it should have been,” she said.
The vote on both motions was the same. Wood, Rubel and Reps. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace; Jarom Wagoner, R-Caldwell; Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome; Sue Chew, D-Boise; and Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, voted to return the bills to the sponsor. Zollinger, Green and Reps. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon; Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston; and Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, voted to introduce both bills.