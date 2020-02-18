BOISE — The House Judiciary Committee held hearings Monday on four bills that would put more restrictions on the operations of child protection services in Idaho.
The two that drew the most public testimony were one sponsored by Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, that would define child neglect as "conduct or omission (that) has caused serious harm or is likely to cause imminent serious harm to the child," and one sponsored by Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, that would strike legal language that makes everyone a mandatory reporter of child abuse, leaving only people such as teachers, doctors, law enforcement and social workers in the mandatory reporter category.
Supporters and opponents of these measures painted very different pictures of child protection services. To the proponents of Dixon and Scott's bills, the agency goes too far too often, hurting families and children by investigating unfounded reports or ones filed by a neighbor with a grudge.
"It traumatizes families; it traumatizes kids," Scott said. "It puts a stigma on families when their children are removed for no reason."
For the bills' opponents, further restricting child protection services could be a life-or-death matter. A couple of people who had been abused told the committee about how adults in their lives who suspected what was going on didn't report it, and that removing the mandatory reporting requirement would make people even less likely to report abuse.
"None of these teachers, none of these doctors reported it," said Ivy Smith. "I remained in that home for five years, fearing for my life and safety."
It wasn't until a friend's parent reported her mother that Smith was removed and placed in foster care.
"How dare we talk about the inconvenience of being investigated when we're talking about children's lives," she said.
The state Department of Health and Welfare received about 23,000 reports of child abuse in 2019, although a little more than half of these were never assigned to a case worker since they didn’t meet the standard for abuse, said Miren Unsworth, DHW's family and community services administrator. Out of the roughly 11,500 that were investigated, 506 turned out to be erroneous, and a majority of the rest were ruled unsubstantiated. Supporters of the bills said clarifying the legal definition of neglect and reducing the number of reports would let social workers focus on cases of serious abuse and reduce the number of frivolous complaints.
"I think we are overburdening a system that appears to be broken and this is one way to free up some resources," Scott said.
However, a case being unsubstantiated doesn’t necessarily mean the report was frivolous. Unsworth said many are cases where there is insufficient proof something happened, or where social workers will refer families to other services such as mental health or addiction counseling or food banks.
Dixon said his bill, which he crafted with the help of Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall, would reduce the number of unfounded complaints by defining neglect more specifically.
"If there's not something that's specific to the harm of the child, it shouldn't be investigated," Dixon said.
Dixon's bill would keep existing code language that exempts parents who believe in faith healing from prosecution if their children get sick or die due to a lack of medical treatment, as well as adding a new exemption for a parent who “chooses for such a child a second opinion, or further information and alternatives, regarding medical treatment.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, who has been trying unsuccessfully for years to get the faith-healing exemption removed from Idaho law, said he couldn't support a bill that would restate the same language he opposes. He pointed to a recent Idaho Statesman article that found 13 children in the Treasure Valley have died in the past five years because their parents chose to forgo medical treatment for religious reasons.
"I'm wondering why you didn't address that issue because it's an issue that needs to be addressed in some way, and it's not, and by simply (repassing) this sentence we're not addressing the issue, we're avoiding it," Gannon said.
This led committee Chairman Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, to tell Gannon not to turn the hearing into a debate over the faith-healing exemption, noting that it will still be in code whether or not Dixon’s bill passes.
“I’m not going to go down that particular road for the bill we have in front of us now,” Chaney said.
A couple of people from the group Health Freedom Idaho, which has been active over the past few sessions in opposing vaccine requirements, testified in favor of the bill. Mistie Gardner-Karlfeldt, the group's director, said child protection services investigating families when it isn't necessary "causes trauma to the child and certainly to the family."
"Our children are given to us by God, and we are supposed to decide what is best for them," she said.
The other two bills, both sponsored by Scott, would require CPS employees to receive more training on people's constitutional right to refuse to answer questions or let CPS workers into their home and add language to child protection code recognizing parental rights that are protected elsewhere in the law.
The committee held hearings on all four bills Monday and is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to send them to the full House.