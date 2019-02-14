BOISE — A House committee has approved a Rexburg lawmaker's bill to regulate electronic bicycles like bicycles, rather than under the laws regulating mopeds and cars.
The Transportation committee also voted Thursday to approve a bill directing more sales tax money to roads, the latest step in the Legislature's ongoing debate over whether to put general fund money into transportation.
The e-bike law, sponsored by Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, says e-bikes, which can be pedaled but also have small electric motors, are not mopeds or motorcycles and need to follow the same rules of the road as regular bicycles. The bill would allow cities and counties to pass further regulations on e-bikes if they wish. Ricks said the bill doesn't add any additional regulations, like an e-bike bill that was proposed last year would have.
"It's a pretty straightforward bill," Ricks said.
Morgan Lommele, director of state and local policy for People for Bikes and the Bicycle Product Suppliers Association, said similar laws has been passed in 11 states over the past few years without leading to any problems and are pending this year in 14 more, including Wyoming and Oregon. She said growing e-bike sales have helped to prop up small bicycle shops, but that the lack of clear rules has been a hindrance.
The committee voted unanimously to send the bill to the House floor. However, there was disagreement over a bill sponsored by committee Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, to boost the amount of sales tax spent on road projects by about $15 million a year.
Lawmakers approved a bill in 2017 to create a road projects fund aimed at reducing congestion and to direct 1 percent of sales tax revenue, not counting sales tax money that is earmarked for some other purposes, into the fund. Last year the fund took in about $15.7 million from sales tax. Palmer is proposing boosting this to 2 percent.
While Palmer has supported spending more general fund money on transportation for the past few years, this is not an idea with unanimous support. Some lawmakers feel user fees such as registration and fuel tax revenue should be spent on the roads, so transportation doesn't compete with education, public safety and other needs.
"I don't think anybody has any problem with putting money towards roads, it's just how we do it (is) where the decisions lie," Palmer said.
Jeremy Chou, a Boise lawyer representing the American Council of Engineering Companies, testified in favor of the bill.
“Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states in the United States,” he said. “That means increased burdens in terms of our transportation system.”
The bill passed committee on a party-line vote, with all the Democrats opposed. Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said she appreciated Palmer’s desire to spend more on infrastructure but said the state should develop a comprehensive transportation plan, including addressing public transit.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said the income tax cut lawmakers passed last year, which the Democrats opposed, means less money in the general fund. He pointed to other state needs, such as funding education, Medicaid and addressing prison overcrowding, and said user fees, not general fund money, should pay for roads.
“When you add up all of the needs that you have right now we become very, very strapped, or it becomes very difficult to meet those needs because we had a $125 million tax cut,” he said.