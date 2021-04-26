BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives voted 40-28 in favor of increasing snowmobile fees Monday. Having already been passed by the Senate, HB229a will now head to the governor for a signature. This amended version raised fees higher than the previous version of the bill.
The bill would raise the current snowmobile certificate fee from $31 to $45.50 for Idaho residents and from $31 to $59.50 for nonresidents. Validation stickers on rented snowmobiles would increase from $61 to $75.50 for everyone.
A previous version of this bill would have charged $10 less for these fees. The Senate, however, amended it for the new increase.
In Idaho, snowmobile programs are paid for through these fees. The fees go to search and rescue costs, trail grooming, plowing parking lots, avalanche and new rider classes, restroom maintenance and warming huts.
The bill was made at the request of snowmobile riders. After hearing from snowmobile enthusiasts in her area and learning that trails in her district would be receiving nearly $30 million, Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, said she was supportive of the bill.
Bill sponsor Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, said that snowmobile program costs are expensive. Idaho currently has more than 5,600 miles of snowmobile trails and owns 40 trail groomers that Gestrin priced at $320,000 each. While the fee has not increased in nearly 15 years, trail grooming costs have tripled.
“I remember a day when we groomed the trails once a week, then it was twice a week,” he said. “Now the use is so heavy that many of these trails have to be groomed daily. This drives the cost up,” Gestrin said.
The bill outlined where some of the new fee money would go. Two dollars would go to the state snowmobile search and rescue fund. One dollar will go to the Idaho Department of Lands to “provide snowmobile opportunities and to repair damage directly related to snowmobile use.” The Idaho Department of Lands would be required to publish an annual report identifying how it used that money.
“We’re having greatly increased need for search and rescue. The more activity there is in the backcountry, the more avalanches that are triggered,” Gestrin said previously.
The bill also would create a new state avalanche fund. One dollar of each snowmobile rider’s fee would go to this avalanche fund. The fund would support avalanche centers, improve avalanche education and avalanche forecasting.
“The better these machines become, the more radical places they go. And we need to have the search and rescue capabilities to help these folks when they get in trouble. But also it gives search and rescue capabilities to help skiers and other folks who are out there,” Gestrin said.
This winter is tied for the deadliest recorded avalanche season in the United States. There have been 36 avalanche fatalities this season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 avalanche seasons also are tied as most deadly on record, avalanche officials told the Post Register. Both those seasons also saw 36 avalanche deaths.