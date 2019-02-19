BOISE — A bill to ban female genital mutilation of children in Idaho passed the House Tuesday on a 69-0 vote. The bill, co-sponsored by Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, would make female genital mutilation a felony punishable by up to life in prison. It also changes the statute of limitations to three years after the genital mutilation is reported; most felonies have a five-year statute of limitations.
Female genital mutilation, as defined by the World Health Organization, comprises of “all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.” It is a practice seen in African, Asian and Middle Eastern countries.
House Minority Leader Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, was the only one to debate the bill. He said he supported the measure, but added, “I believe that praying over a child when they’re sick — “House Speaker Scott Bedke interrupted him, saying, “That’s not germane to this bill.”“Just pointing out, same thing,” Erpelding said.The bill unanimously passed the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee last week.More than 50 countries and 27 U.S. states ban the practice, PBS News Hour reported in December, noting that at least 513,000 women and girls in the U.S. are at risk or have already been subjected to the procedure. A U.S. federal judge last year ruled that a 1996 federal ban on FGM was unconstitutional, saying it was up to states.
RAPE KIT TESTING
Legislation requiring all sexual assault and rape kits be tested passed the House on a 68-1 vote. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, requires all kits be tested, with few exceptions. Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, cast the one vote against.
HB 116 requires law enforcement agencies to “make a good faith effort” to collect and submit reports associated with the collective sample, and requires medical agencies collecting the kit to document any information within the state kit tracking system. The only exception comes if the complaint is discovered as “unfounded,” when evidence shows there was no crime.Wintrow said that although the bill takes away the victim’s right to decide if the kit be tested, they are still able to halt the prosecution process if desired.
“If we don’t put it in the national database, we risk not identifying serial rapists,” Wintrow said.Wintrow has passed a series of bills since 2016 to improve the state’s system of testing and tracking rape kits, which include DNA evidence collected from a victim’s body and clothing after a sexual assault. Previously, test rates varied greatly among law enforcement agencies, and backlogs of kits sat untested on shelves, the Idaho Press reported.The bill unanimously passed the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committee last week.
ALCOHOL IN PLAZAS
A bill to allow serving alcohol inside plaza boundaries passed the House on a 61-8 vote. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, includes a plaza in Idaho’s alcohol beverage code that regulates where beer and wine can be served, so that it falls under the same guidelines as a baseball park or a multipurpose arena.
Alcohol was already permitted in plazas — plaza managers can obtain a license through the Idaho State Police — but the serving area doesn’t encompass the entire plaza. HB 134 clearly defines a plaza as a “public square, marketplace, or similar open space in a city or town.” The bill is limited to beer and wine.
”It’s really about reducing bureaucracy,” Syme said. “Plazas are a great way to develop downtowns.”
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, said there’s been an “unusual” amount of bills introduced this session related to increasing the amount of alcohol consumption in the state, which “alters the character” of Idaho. Armstrong voted against the bill, however last week in committee, he voted in favor of the bill.
”This really doesn’t increase the amount of alcohol,” Syme said. “It just eliminates the fact that you have to go get a catering permit in addition to the state police’s permit.”
All three bills still need approval from the Senate, as well as the governor’s signature before they can become law.