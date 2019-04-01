BOISE — The Idaho House took several steps closer to adjourning for the year Monday morning, voting on numerous bills but putting off action for now on the Medicaid and catastrophic health care program budgets.
The House went into its amending order, leaving two bills — including a Senate bill to renew the "surplus eliminator" that directs some excess state revenue into roads — in limbo there for now. It amended another Senate bill to reduce the number of levy elections some school districts have to hold, adding a provision included in a different House bill to require the voters in a school district to, if part of the district is seeking to join another district, vote on whether they want to assume that section's share of the district's debt.
The House agreed to the Senate's amendments to a bill that would require a public vote on public projects that cost more than $1 million and are funded at least partially by urban renewal funds. And it passed several small budgets and other bills, including one that would, over the course of five years, shift the fuel tax money the Idaho State Police get into roadwork.
The House held final votes on:
— Senate Bill 1201, which would, over the course of five years, shift the $18 million a year the Idaho State Police gets from the fuel tax into roads, with 60 percent going to the state and 40 percent to local highway districts. The intent would be to replace ISP's share with general fund money. This bill has already passed the Senate and now heads to the governor.
— House Bill 293, the only piece of legislation this year that seems likely to emerge from the changes to the state's school funding formula policymakers have been considering for the past several years. The state has been studying switching from a formula based on attendance to one that would be based on enrollment and weighted to account for factors such as how many special needs, English language learner or high poverty students a school has. Several bills to implement the changes came out this year but didn't make it to the full House or Senate. House Bill 293 would require districts to gather data related to the proposed changes, giving lawmakers more information to work with next year as they consider it some more.
Bills remaining on the calendar include:
— House Bill 217, which would require a public vote on some urban renewal projects and was amended extensively in the Senate. The House voted 55-14 to concur with the Senate's amendments, setting up a final vote later.
— The Medicaid and catastrophic health care program budgets, which have been held in the House since mid-March.
— House Bill 294. Sponsored by Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, the bill would shift about $3 million a year in sales tax revenue into roads and give counties about $800,000 a year to cover the costs of issuing driver's license. The idea, Moyle said, is to encourage larger counties to open second DMV locations and hopefully reduce driver's licensing bottlenecks such as what happened in many counties this summer when the DMV had problems with its software and contractor. Moyle asked the bill be moved to the bottom of the calendar for now.
— Senate Bill 1126, which would extend the "surplus eliminator" for another five years and cap it at $50 million a year for roads and $50 million for the Budget Stabilization Fund, which helps cover shortfalls elsewhere in the budget. The House left it on its amending order without discussing any changes.
The House will reconvene at 3 p.m. Medicaid expansion is one of the few big issues lawmakers have to agree on before adjourning for the year, and as the House was meeting the Senate amended its expansion bill to include several ideas that were included in another House bill, including mandatory work requirements.
"There are a lot of moving parts, as you know," Moyle said.
The morning of April 1 ended with a bit of levity, as Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said she was leaving the Legislature to take a job in Washington, D.C., with the Trump administration.
"Check your calendars," said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.