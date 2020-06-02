Samuel Hulse will be the next Bonneville County sheriff.
Hulse got 6,318 votes, or 44% of the vote, in the Republican primary, according to unofficial results of this year's all-absentee primary released Tuesday night. Mike Dickson got 29% of the vote and Timothy Downs got 27%.
Sheriff Paul Wilde announced his retirement in January, opening up the seat. Hulse, who is a captain with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, had numerous endorsements from established political figures including from Wilde and Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark. Dickson is a sheriff's deputy and Downs is a lieutenant with the Idaho Falls Police Department.