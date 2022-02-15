Idaho Falls is taking bids for construction of the city’s new police headquarters on Northgate Mile.
The job advertisement was published last week, and applications will be accepted through Feb. 24, with the bid opening scheduled for March 21.
Barring any delays, the Idaho Falls City Council could approve the bid award by the end of March, Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen said.
“It is really a happy day that we have in front of us,” he said during an Idaho Fall City Council work session last week, adding, “We do anticipate a lot of interest in this project.”
The bid advertisement is for the construction of a police headquarters and auxiliary building at 775 Northgate Mile.
The main building will be two stories tall, with a steel frame and concrete masonry exterior.
The layout will include space for interviews, forensics, climate-controlled evidence storage and vehicle inspections, with staff amenities including a physical agility area, lockers, conference and meeting space, a workspace, break areas and an exterior courtyard, the advertisement states.
The auxiliary facility — a one-story, pre-engineered metal building — will be used for vehicle storage and special weapons and tactics workspaces and storage, according to the advertisement.
Other project amenities listed in the ad include a back-up generator, landscaping elements, equipment enclosures, an outside storage building, secured perimeter access gates and open parking for staff and the public, with provisions for future electric vehicle charging stations.
The construction portion of the police station project is expected to cost less than $20 million, but Fredericksen said “until we open those bids we really don’t know what is the actual dollar figure associated with the proposal.”
“It is a unique time,” Fredericksen said, referring to increases in market costs that have already affected some municipal materials purchases. “It’s a unique economy (and) a unique atmosphere.”
Despite the economic uncertainty, Fredericksen said “we feel pretty confident we do have a great deal of interest” in the construction project.
“We are bidding, in my opinion, at the correct time of year, prior to summer when everyone is already booked,” he said. “The project is large enough, too — we think we’ll see people that have more than a casual interest in getting a project of this size. So it is exciting.”
Construction is supposed to last about 18 months, he said, noting that additional costs for equipment will be incurred later on in the process.
Idaho Falls Police Public Information Office Jessica Clements said the “tentative” timeline for construction involves groundbreaking in the spring, with project completion in the late summer or early fall of 2023, though she noted that “we still need to bring some of these construction companies and contractors on board (to) make sure that our hopes are in line with what is actually doable.”
“We’re really excited to be at this stage,” Clements said. “The need has been here for several years.”
The city has considered building a new law enforcement complex before, Clements said, but most recently the Great Recession put a stop to the plan, leaving local officers spread out among eight different facilities in town due to a lack of space at the main police station on Capital Avenue.
Clements pointed out that the Capital Avenue building belongs to Bonneville County, and the police department shares the facility with county courts and government offices, meaning Idaho Falls has “no ownership” in the structure and cannot expand inside of the space. So, as the city has grown, Clements said, the police department has “had to get creative,” making use of alternative facilities in town as needed in order to “keep up” with the demands of a larger community.
“We have done as much as we can to make good use of the space that we have and to stretch it as far as it will go,” Clements said.
The existence of multiple police facilities in Idaho Falls has resulted in some logistical challenges, she said — describing, for example, a SWAT response that requires a large team of officers and associated equipment.
“Instead of just being able to all roll out from one facility … we have to send people out to a different location to collect that (equipment), and it delays our response time,” Clements said. “We really believe this new police facility, where we can all be under one roof … will enhance our ability to best serve our community.”
Sometimes, she said, members of the public are unable to find the police station where it currently exists. Others may show up looking for a detective, only to learn that those employees are stationed in a different building, Clements said.
“We really want to be accessible to our public and the people that we serve, and we’re really excited that this new building will kind of enhance our ability to do that,” she said. “Northgate Mile (is) a great location that will be very easy for people to find.”
The new station — which will be built on the site of the former Idaho Falls Livestock Auction — is also close to several portions of the city that have been identified on the police department’s municipal crime map as needing a little “extra help” from law enforcement, she said.
“I think it will be a good thing for that Northgate Mile stretch,” Clements said. “This location puts us in a really great spot to be able to respond quickly to (those) areas.”
The city is using $30 million in “certificates of participation” to pay for the new police complex.
Certificates of participation allow investors to be repaid over a period of years, with property — the police station — serving as collateral in case of default, according to published reports.
Clements said one of the “major benefits” of the funding mechanism is that the city will be able to “designate money within the existing tax base” to pay for the new police station, instead of instituting a new tax through a bond measure, for example.
City staff said Idaho Falls will make payments of up to $2 million each year on the certificates for up to 18 years, with an option to pay off the entirety of the lease after 10 years.