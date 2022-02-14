The vacant 55-acre lot north of Community Park in Idaho Falls could be annexed into the city this month and zoned Limited Commercial.
The Idaho Falls Planning Commission approved the annexation and initial zoning designation in November, and the Idaho Falls City Council will consider the recommendation Feb. 24.
'Worst nightmare'
The Limited Commercial zone is meant to contain high-density residential housing in addition to commercial developments, raising concerns from homeowners who live in the single-family subdivision directly east of the property in question.
“This is our worst nightmare,” Ridgecrest Drive resident Susan Forsberg said during the Planning Commission meeting in November. “We live here. These are our homes. They are single-family homes.”
Resident Jason Lebel said he lives in a single-family home on Craig Avenue, with a backyard that is adjacent to a portion of the vacant lot that the developer has identified for multifamily housing.
City staff said those multifamily housing units could be up to three stories tall.
“They’re going to be looking right into my property,” Lebel said. “I’m not real happy with that. … If there’s a fourplex and it’s one level, I can live with that, but having stuff looking down into my property, I just don’t want that.”
Lebel and several other residents also talked about the increase in traffic that will likely accompany any future developments in the area, which already experiences congestion — especially during sporting events at Community Park, when cars are often parked on either side of 25th Street.
“The load in Community Park is real,” Mojave Street resident Graham Whipple said. “The degradation of the character of 25th Street is already at risk. It’s already happening.”
Cutting through Craig
Desert Drive resident Larry Schofield said it is “exhausting” to try to drive out of his neighborhood due to the traffic that already exists on 25th Street.
Some of that traffic results from motorists using Craig Avenue as a north-south cut-through to avoid traffic signals on Holmes Avenue.
Planning Commission Chairman Brent Dixon said that cut-through practice should end once the 55-acre parcel is developed, pointing to plans that extend Jennie Lee Drive south to 25th Street as part of the project.
“The people who go down Craig Avenue several times a week, myself being one of those, would now not be going down Craig Avenue,” Dixon said, adding, “I have felt sorry for the people who live on Craig for decades because they get so, so much traffic, and I’ve hoped for a long time that Jennie Lee Drive would be pushed down through to 25th Street (so cars) will stop cutting through your neighborhood. That is my sincere hope.”
Dixon asked staff to note that traffic studies are required later on in the municipal process, during the platting phase, for developments that generate a certain amount of vehicular activity.
Those studies determine whether additional improvements will be needed in the area to accommodate the development.
“We fully anticipate doing a traffic study,” said Clint Boyle with Horrocks Engineers, who represented the site developer during the Planning Commission meeting. “The developer is obligated … to make those improvements that were an outcome from that traffic study. (Our) impacts will be mitigated.”
‘Things do change’
Boyle went on to speak about the challenges that come with infill development, especially in areas that are “surrounded by people” who “all have a perception of what our neighborhood is and what it should be and how it should look.” But he pointed out that he has seen the area in question “completely change” in recent decades.
"I remember when the Shopko went in," he said, referring to the retail store just west of Jennie Lee Drive.
Dixon said he used to hunt pheasant and goose in the area, before the neighborhoods were developed.
“Things do change,” he said. “We are sprawling out, (and) as the city grows, any city starts to develop higher density towards the middle of the city.”
Based on the current configuration of the neighborhood, Idaho Falls Planning Commissioner Natalie Black said the Limited Commercial designation, with its associated multifamily housing developments, makes “perfect sense” for the 55-acre parcel, which is within walking distance of Community Park as well as local schools and commercial shopping areas.
She acknowledged that traffic is a “major issue” in Idaho Falls and “will be for a long time,” but she hoped that the pedestrian-friendly location of the new development might alleviate some future local congestion while also providing housing — which the city is “so desperate” for.
“No one wants apartments next to their neighborhood, but we need more housing, and this is an area that, to me, makes sense to have that,” she said.
Her colleagues on the Planning Commission echoed her comments and voted unanimously to approve the annexation and initial zoning designation for the parcel.