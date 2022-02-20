The Idaho Falls City Council will learn more about a potential new urban renewal district on the east bank of the Snake River this week.
The Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency voted to accept an eligibility study for the area Thursday, and now the item has been included on the agenda for Tuesday’s city council work session.
The council could vote to accept the eligibility study during a regular meeting two days later.
Bigger district
The potential urban renewal district has grown since January to cover 36 acres south of Pancheri Drive between the Snake River and the Yellowstone Highway.
Renee R. Magee, who conducted the eligibility study, said two parcels were added to the southeast corner of the study area to increase accessibility from Yellowstone Highway.
“We needed that extra width,” Idaho Falls Community Development Director Brad Cramer said.
Without those parcels, access to the study area was limited to “private driveways which do not meet modern standards for width and spacing,” according to the eligibility report, though Candlewood Suites owner Derek Ence had said the city could use his hotel entryway on Pancheri Drive.
Cramer noted that Ence is the only property owner in the area that has “really been spoken to about this,” though after news about the potential urban renewal district was publicized, several others reached out to the city with questions, concerns and words of support.
It was Ence who instigated the urban renewal proposal last year, when he approached the city for help demolishing a vacant building he owns directly south of the Candlewood Suites.
Ence said he would like to build another business on the property “instead of putting so much money into the old building.”
“We think it’s a great parcel for a hotel,” he said. “(But) if we have to absorb the full cost of that demolition, it almost makes it impractical to go with that site.”
The Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency is tasked with eliminating “blight … by using, when necessary, tax increment financing to facilitate the construction of publicly owned infrastructure.”
The group originally focused on a district called the Snake River Urban Renewal Area, facilitating improvements along Lindsay Boulevard in the late 1980s before expanding to cover the entire west bank of the Snake River, from U.S. Highway 20 to Pancheri Drive, and then all of downtown Idaho Falls.
By the time the district closed in 2019, the base assessed value of the area had increased by hundreds of millions of dollars.
The redevelopment agency now administers several other urban renewal areas, including one at Snake River Landing and another at Jackson Hole Junction near Interstate 15.
The redevelopment agency just closed an urban renewal district at Pancheri Drive and Yellowstone Highway last year, in “basically the same area,” Cramer said, noting that the Candlewood Suites was the “driver” of the effort to create that initial district as well.
In its comprehensive plan, Idaho Falls envisions the area south of Pancheri Drive along the Snake River as a “mixed-use corridor and urban core (where) people eat, shop and gather,” according to the eligibility report.
“Mixed-use buildings, pedestrian-oriented facilities, and gathering spaces such as restaurants and entertainment facilities as well as hotels and apartments are seen as a desired future for the area,” the study states, adding, “Substantial reinvestment is required to implement the city’s vision.”