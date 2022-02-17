The Idaho Falls Planning Commission has recommended allowing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in all residential zones in the city.
The decision was not unanimous: Commissioners Brent Dixon and George Morrison both voted against the move.
“This is doubling (our) potential density,” Dixon said. “Current zoning allows somebody to live in a neighborhood with a guarantee that their neighbor will also be in single-family residential, and this would remove that guarantee, citywide.”
ADUs are “additional living quarters” that are “independent of the primary dwelling unit,” according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
ADUs currently are not permitted in R1, or single-dwelling residential, zones in Idaho Falls. But this week Idaho Falls Planning Division staff approached the planning commission to recommend allowing ADUs in all residential areas, in accordance with the new comprehensive plan the Idaho Falls City Council is scheduled to consider Feb. 24.
Density
Staff proposed several other amendments to the local ADU rules as well, including one that states “accessory dwelling units shall not be counted in density calculations.”
“What’s the justification for (that)?” Dixon asked. “It is a dwelling unit, isn’t it?”
City Planner Caitlin Long said the idea is that a homeowner has the “right” to build an ADU. But Dixon argued that densities are measured in dwelling units per acre, so if ADUs are allowed, the city should also modify the density limits it places on residential zones.
Long agreed “that is one way to look at it,” but she also pointed out that ADUs come with “specific guidelines.” For example, they cannot cover more than 750 square feet.
Single-family homes
Dixon also wondered whether the ADU proposal would “basically eliminate from any of our zoning, anywhere in the entire city, the idea of a single-family detached home, which is the most popular dwelling unit in the city.”
Assistant Planning Director Kerry Beutler noted that single-unit detached homes are allowed in every residential zone, but Dixon said if each of those homes eventually has an ADU, “you no longer have a single unit detached, you now have a double unit detached.”
Beutler thought it was “unlikely that would occur,” but he added, “I don’t think there was ever a goal of the city to only have single detached homes.”
“(The goal) has always been to try to diversify and provide … housing choice, rather than having neighborhoods that only have one type of housing,” he said.
Dixon countered that, by designing neighborhoods where only single-family homes are allowed, the city is providing a “form of diversity.”
“In essence you’re getting rid of that diversity,” Dixon said. “You’re saying that is no longer something that could be. Because even after a neighborhood is developed, the new owner could add an accessory dwelling. (So residents) no longer would have the right to live in a neighborhood of only single-family homes. … There’s no guarantee that the property next to them couldn’t add an accessory dwelling.”
Neighborhoods can create covenants restricting ADUs, Beutler said, but he also noted that the Idaho Legislature is considering a bill this session to limit those restrictions.
House Bill 636 was introduced Tuesday in the Idaho Legislature.
Beutler said the legislation would “prevent any jurisdiction,” including a homeowners association, “from outlawing the use (of ADUs) in any residential zone.”
Members of the Idaho Falls Planning Commission who voted to allow ADUs in all residential zones included Arnold Cantu, Lindsey Romankiw and Margaret Wimborne, who said she understood Dixon’s concerns about the change but thinks “they will be addressed organically.”
“I just don’t see that everyone that has a single-family home in every neighborhood is going to also add an ADU,” Wimborne said. “We’re expanding what a property owner can do and expanding their rights.”
The recommendation now heads to the Idaho Falls City Council for further consideration.