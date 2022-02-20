The Idaho Falls City Council will hold a public hearing this week to gather feedback on the new impact fees that may be imposed on local development projects beginning this spring.
The fees are meant to offset costs for municipal improvements that will be required to accommodate future growth, including new parks and roads as well as increased police and fire capabilities.
“The big picture is that our current budgetary guidelines are paying for a certain level of service,” Idaho Falls City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman said during a work session this month. “Impact fees allow us to (maintain) that level of service to match growth.”
The maximum supportable impact fee, which the city council favored during a work session this month, would amount to about $6,000 for each single-family home and almost $3,500 for multifamily construction.
Maximum fees for nonresidential developments are assessed per 1,000 square feet and would be set at about $6,100 for retail construction, almost $4,000 for institutional buildings like schools and hospitals, about $2,100 for office space, and about $1,000 for industrial facilities.
“I’m really happy to see (this)” Councilmember John Radford said. “We need this new source of revenue, there’s no question.”
He wondered, though, whether the new fees might lead to an increase in local housing costs, which have already risen dramatically in recent years.
“Probably,” Community Development Services Director Brad Cramer said. “There’s no question this increases some of that cost.”
Radford also asked whether impact fees in Idaho Falls might push developers to build in Bonneville County instead, noting that the Bonneville County Commission has seemed “super reluctant” to implement its own impact fees.
“What we might be doing … is building an urban county, which we’ve all been fighting to avoid,” Radford said. “The reality is we may get the sprawl because the county doesn’t do this. … So I think our first order of business is going to be to convince (Bonneville County) to adopt this as well. Because I think they could use the extra revenue.”
Other council members disagreed that municipal impact fees would push development into the county.
“I think people will want to be closer to where the good services are,” Councilmember Jim Freeman said.
Ziel-Dingman said she used to live in the county but chose to move into town “because of the services and proximity — and I wanted sidewalks and bike paths.”
“This might slow down some of the single-family, (but) I don’t think it’s going to touch multi-family,” she said. “I just don’t see it happening.”
Cramer recalled that, when Ammon implemented new fees for sewer connections recently, some developers “migrated” to Idaho Falls. So, he said, “it’s very possible” that some developers will look to build elsewhere if impact fees are approved in Idaho Falls. But, he added, “on the national scale we have a very interesting market.”
“The developers (who) want to be in this market will be in this market, if that means a higher fee or not,” he said.
Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen said the debate about the potential for development moving elsewhere as a result of impact fees is a common one. On the “flip side,” though, he pointed out that “these are costs that we’re incurring today that we’re paying for with tax dollars from the residents.”
“This is a means to capture revenue from those that are creating the need for these increases to a lot of our facilities,” he said. “Currently the existing taxpayer pays.”
The city council will conduct two public hearings pertaining to impact fees during a meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in the council chambers at the City Hall Annex, 680 Park Ave.
The first public hearing will be held before the council considers adopting the impact fee study that was conducted last year.
The second public hearing will be held before the council considers an ordinance authorizing the implementation of the impact fees.
If both items are approved, Fredericksen said the council would consider an official impact fee resolution at the end of March. If that resolution passes, Fredericksen said the impact fees would be implemented beginning in May.
Developers would pay the impact fee when acquiring a building permit.
Revenues from the new fees must be spent within eight years in accordance with the city’s impact fee structure, which defines the services the money would be collected to maintain.
The city’s Impact Fee Advisory Committee would assess the system annually. The committee includes Timothy Nottestad, Brent Wilson, Jeff Freiburg, Richard Stewart and Glen Ogden.